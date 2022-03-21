The Goal and Mission of Project Serve Our Soldiers is to provide comfort to Hawkins County actively serving military personnel and their families on foreign and domestic soil through fundraising efforts and donations.
An additional goal is to help meet community needs independently or in conjunction with other Hawkins County organizations.
Project Serve Our Soldiers is a Rogersville based non-profit organization that serves our active deployed military service men and women from our local communities of Hawkins County.
We support all USA military branches of service. We also support the military personnel who are activated and deployed from the Tennessee Army National Guard and Reserve Units that are located in Rogersville and Mount Carmel. These deployed individuals can be stationed on either domestic or foreign soil.
Project Serve Our Soldiers volunteers provide support to our deployed by sending cards, letters and packages. We always welcome members of the community that would like to participate. Prior to the pandemic, children from various ages from Sunday School classes across Hawkins County were sending drawings and hand-made cards with Bible verses on the back.
In 2020, upon his return from his 2-year deployment, U.S. Army SGT Ryan Sears told us of how a young boy from Rogersville made a paper sword and wrote that it was “God’s Sword of Protection” to keep the soldier safe. SGT Sears told of how that simple paper sword was so precious to the recipient that she hung it over her work space for the remainder of her tour of duty cherishing it as a priceless museum work of art.
Adult Sunday School Classes were writing notecards and donating nonperishable goodies like hard candies, chewing gum and white crew socks. The letters, cards and packages gave our soldiers the connection of home from Hawkins County.
By writing letters and sending packages, we help to boost the morale of the protectors of our Country. It has been told that to receive a package, the excitement is experienced not only by the recipient but by everyone in proximity especially if there are edibles to share.
Our deployed are even more excited to receive support and encouragement from people they don’t know especially from their home communities.
A teacher that had his elementary students write letters said that it not only helped our troops but it also made the kids feel like they helped in something bigger than themselves. No matter where a soldier is stationed, it is likely that they are far from what they call home.
Hand written letters have a particular power to make an emotional impact on the life of the recipient. Statistics show that a military person away from home that is consistently receiving the support of their home community is yet another preventive measure against PTSD related suicide.
There is always a cost for postage. The cost is even higher for items sent outside the continental USA.
Project Serve our Soldiers is solely funded by your donations and the volunteer fundraising efforts. The last 2 years of the pandemic closed down all scheduled fundraising events for Project Serve Our Soldiers.
We call upon you for your help by turning out for the long-awaited 2022 Project Serve our Soldiers Annual Craft Fair which will be March 25th and 26th 10am to 6pm at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory in Rogersville. This is our biggest fundraising event of the season for us. Come shop our local craft vendors or just stop in to enjoy one of the delicious homemade soups being served by Rogersville’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 231
To donate to Project Serve our Soldiers bring your donation to Craft Fair, or mail your donation to: Project Serve our Soldiers, 183 Manis Road, Rogersville, TN, 37857
To submit the name of an active military person please email: projectserveoursoldiers@gmail.com or call 407-883-2036