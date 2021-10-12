“This is my joy,” Doris Friesland said, gesturing towards her booth filled with hand-sewn snowmen and mice. “I just love doing it.”
Friesland has been selling her hand-sewed crafts at Rogersville’s Annual Heritage Days for around five years. She is also a frequent seller at the Erwin Apple Festival, both a spring and fall festival in Gray and a fall show in Baileyton.
Her best-sellers are her hand-sewn snowmen, which are made out of repurposed vintage chenille bedspreads. Chenille material is known for being patterned with small tufts of fabric. Some chenille material has hundreds of tiny tufts that resemble polka dots, whereas other chenille fabric has larger tufts in the pattern of a flower or paisley.
Bedspreads made out of this material gained popularity in the 1930s and reached their peak in the 1950s. The most common chenille bedspreads are white or cream colored, but some also come in bright colors.
Early in the morning
“I sit day after day and make them,” Friesland said of her chenille crafts. “It’s an everyday thing for me.
When most people are tucked into bed asleep, Friesland can often be found plugging away at her sewing machine, as she routinely wakes up between 1:30 and 2 a.m.
“That’s when I do my best work--early in the mornings,” she said. “My poor little sewing machine has a lot of miles on it.”
When it’s time to set up for a show, Friesland explained that her husband helps her gather boxes full of snowmen to sell and helps her set up the booth.
“Any of the shows I do, he always gets it set up for me, but he doesn’t like to sell, so he leaves then,” she said with a laugh.
Friesland said she got the idea she got the idea for making crafts out of chenille when she saw another crafter use the material many years ago.
“I started just making little things out of chenille,” she said. “Then, it went from that to snowmen to sheep and rabbits--I just make whatever comes to my mind.”
“I love setting up at these fairs because you meet so many nice people,” she said. “I even have repeat customers who know me and come back year after year. I’ve even had people tell me, ‘people love your stuff more than any booth in here.’ That makes your heart happy.”
Sourcing her material
She travels all over East Tennessee sourcing the bedspreads.
“I get them from Facebook marketplace, and I have friends who are nice enough to keep an eye out for them,” she said.
She also makes a monthly trip to the Asheville, NC Goodwill outlet.
“You have to dig for them at the outlets,” she said. “I love digging! Even if I find one that day, it’s worth the trip. Some days, I just take off and go by myself, and it’s just me and God going across the mountain. When I get there, it’s like he just flourishes with what I need.”
At Goodwill outlets, items are sold by weight rather than as individual items, so Friesland can source a bedspread for as little as $5 a piece. Out of a king size bedspread can then make either 30 of her larger snowmen (a little under a foot tall), around 100 of the 6 inch snowmen, or 200 of the small snowmen that are about the size of someone’s hand.
“I enjoy working with the different textures of chenille,” she said. “What I call the ‘fuzzy chenille’ (chenille with the larger tufts) are perfect for making sheep.”
She even dyes some of the chenille different colors. Last year, she made and sold several chenille Christmas Trees that she dyed green.
This year, she brought 42 snowmen of varying sizes to her Heritage Days booth on Saturday morning. By about 5 p.m., she was down to around 15.
The importance of family
Memories of her family are especially important to Friesland, as she keeps a photo of her granddaughter, grandson-in-law, and great-grandson in her booth at every show.
Sadly, her grandson-in-law and great-grandson were killed in a car crash in December of 2019 when her great-grandson was only 17 months old.
“He was the most wonderful little bundle of joy you could ever be around,” she said of her great grandson.
She and her granddaughter remain very close and visit often.
“When she comes to my house, we have our memory time that we share with each other,” she said. “She will share things (about her lost loved ones) that maybe I didn’t know at the time, and I share things that she wasn’t there to see of her son when I kept him while she worked.”
The family was given some comfort from the fact that the two were buried together in the same casket.
“God has brought us this far with it, and he’s going to take us home to see them one day,” Friesland said.
Memory crafts
In addition to her chenille crafts, Friesland also makes memory pillows and bears.
These are items made out of the clothing of a lost loved one to serve as a token by which to remember them.
She got the idea when a friend asked her many years ago to make a bear from the clothes of a lost loved one.
“I had an old bear pattern that I had used to make stuffed bears for my kids,” she said. “It was an old, old pattern, so there is no telling how many I have made of those. Then, if someone wants a pillow, I make it out of a shirt or sweater.”
She then will embroider the loved one’s name or a saying by which to remember them.
“The memory bears have been a big thing for me,” she said. “It’s something that is a keepsake, and you will have it always. I even made memory bears for my kids out of my mama and daddy’s clothes. Daddy wore overalls, so I made one side out of those and the other side out of mama’s clothes.”
“This is just a gift from God, and I thank him every day for it,” Friesland said of her crafts. “It is a talent that God gave me. He has blessed me every day.”