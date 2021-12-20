Apex Bank offices collecting monetary donations for Middle TN tornado victims

No one is ever fully prepared to deal with a disaster like the tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri. Disasters cause property damage and financial and other losses that can lead to emotional stress.
The team at Apex Bank and their eight East Tennessee offices are currently collecting monetary donations for the victims and their families in Middle TN.
“Disaster struck just 15 miles from our Fairview branch on Saturday night (Dec. 11)”, stated Tammy Kinser, Greene County Market President for Apex Bank. “Our team would like to offer the victims hope by collecting monetary donations to aid in the relief efforts.”
To make a donation, visit any of the eight East TN offices during the business hours of Monday through Thursday, 8-5 and Friday 8-6.
For press inquiries or to learn more about Apex Bank and its commitment to education and community outreach, email press@apexbank.com. Apex Bank is a member of the FDIC.