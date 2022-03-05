Speakers from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture are slated to present on a variety of topics at this year’s Southeast Tennessee Beef Summit.
Beef production, reproductive management, fencing for rotational grazing, building a successful beef operation and updates on new technology and equipment for the beef industry will all be covered at the event, scheduled for April 29 at the McMinn County Expo Center in Athens.
The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required by April 22, 2022.
Doors open at 7:45 a.m. EDT for registered participants to check in, and a 4-H breakfast fundraiser will be available between 7:45-9 a.m. Educational sessions are scheduled from 8:40 to 11:30 a.m.
The morning sessions will be conducted by UTIA and speakers from Ag Central Co-op. In addition to the educational sessions, which last about 35 minutes each, the summit will host the largest beef trade show in southeast Tennessee. After the morning sessions, keynote speaker Kevin Yon of Yon Angus Family Farms, a first-generation beef producer and previous recipient of the Sunbelt Ag Expo Farmer of the Year Award, will discuss building a successful beef operation. Yon’s talk will be followed by a catered country lunch with all the trimmings.
Other topics for the program include pregnancy checking, bull selection and the importance of bull soundness exams. For more information, go online to mcminn.tennessee.edu and click on the Beef Programs tab under the agriculture pull-down menu.
The program will be held at the McMinn County Expo Center (inside the Athens Regional Park), in Athens, Tennessee, on April 29, 2022. The expo will conclude at 1:45 p.m.
For a flyer or registration information, contact your local UT Extension office or UT Extension McMinn County at 423-745-2852 or UT Extension Meigs County at 423-334-5781.
This program, like all UT Extension programs, is open to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability or veteran status.
Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu.