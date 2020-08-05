SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
* Jordan Key of Church Hill, received a Bachelor of Science, Cybersecurity and Information Assurance;
* Dallas Ball of Mosheim, received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing; and,
* Linda Seal, of Sneedville, received a Bachelor of Arts, Educational Studies.
WGU has recognized 7,734 undergraduate and 5,254 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since April 1, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 5 months. The average age for those who graduated is 37 years old.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter; allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money. This model has also served students especially well amid the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to continue their programs successfully.