The main topic of the April 18 Hawkins County Budget Committee meeting was the county’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, who will hear funding requests, and who will administer al the federal paperwork that accompanies each allocation.
Following a lengthy discussion last Monday the committee voted 6-0 to recommend reinstating the Ad Hoc Committee which Budget Committee chairman Rick Brewer dissolved last month.
The Ad Hoc Committee was formed last March to hear funding requests from county agencies for part of the $11.4 million that Hawkins County is receiving in ARPA funding.
Hawkins County has until 2024 to appropriate its ARPA funding, and until 2026 to spend it.
Brewer said his main concern is that their requests exceed the amount of funding available.
“At some point we’ve got to start looking at what we are going to fund, and what we’re not,” Brewer said.
Ad Hoc Committee chairman Mark DeWitte said he felt his committee was equal to, if not ahead of most counties regarding progress on distributing ARPA funds.
Of the county’s $11.4 million, $10 million has minimal requirements for distribution, while the other $1.4 million has more strict guidelines on how it can be distributed.
DeWitte noted, “$1.4 million sounds like a lot of money. It’s not when you start looking at all these requests that might meet that. We’re still in a position to recommend on that $10 million, but the restrictions aren’t nearly as tough. The restrictions are still in place on that $1.4 million. Very very tight restriction, and very tight restrictions on the organizations that receive that money. They’re going to have to account for every dime of it.”
As of the April 18 meeting the Ad Hoc Committee had received 32 online funding applications totaling $12.66 million in requests; as well as about eight additional applications which total about $2 million more.
Of that amount about $2.7 million is water utility requests which will hopefully be covered by a separate grant fund.
Water utility funding
DeWitte pulled a resolution from Monday’s agenda prioritizing a request from the First Utility District (FUD) for $1.3 million for water line expansions within FUD’s service area, which encompasses much of eastern Hawkins County.
Aside from the $11.4 million in ARPA funds, Hawkins County is also eligible for another $6.4 million in grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) that can is specifically earmarked for water and sewer projects.
In addition to the FUD funding request, the Ad Hoc Committee has also received requests from the Persia and Mooresburg water utilities, as well as a disputed request for a project on New Salem Road which is in the Lakeview Utility District.
Commissioner Nancy Barker noted that there is an emergency situation on New Salem Road in which well water for about 20 households has been tainted by gas and oil. She said Lakeview has not agreed to extend the waterlines, and Rogersville would consider the project but it needs permission to extend into Lakeview’s territory.
The deadline for these TDEC grant applications is Nov. 1, but TDEC wants all funding requests from every utility district included in the same grant application.
DeWitte said he was withdrawing the FUD request with the understanding that other Utility Districts within Hawkins County need to get their funding requests to the Ad Hoc Committee ASAP so that they can all be included in the same grant application with FUD.
“If you (commissioners) represent a district that has a water utility in it, if they haven’t already submitted, get them on the stick, and let’s get them submitted,” DeWitte said.
Community Development Partners
The Budget Committee also voted 6-0 at it’s April 18 meeting to recommend that the full commission hire Evan Sanders of Community Development Partners (CDP) to manage the ARPA grant funds and make sure all federal paperwork for the allocations is filed properly.
CDP’s fee would be 2.5 percent of the funds it manages, or $275,000.
Budget director Eric Buchanan said the paperwork involved in allocating ARPA funds is complicated and time consuming, and can’t be done in-house.
“This is to help oversee the ARPA funding, the direct allocations, to get somebody else on board to help oversee proper spending, another level of protection when we want to vet a project out and make sure it is allowable,” Buchanan said. “It’s somebody else to help with the recording requirements. Even with the reduced recording requirements with the $10 million there still going to be some recording that has to happen.”
Buchanan noted that there’s a report due April 30, and it would be nice of Sanders was approved and on board to make sure that report is done properly.
“As soon as we start spending money we’re going to want somebody,” Buchanan said. “I know there’s a real controversy about hiring this particular individual, but I want to point out that this office put out an RFQ, and this is the only organization that responded. This is something where we need professional advisement. That’s what his organization does, is oversee the proper spending of grants.”