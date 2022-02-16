The Hawkins County Commission’s Ad Hoc Committee voted last week to recommend pledging up to $2 million of federal COVID stimulus funding toward the proposed CTE school at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
That would match another $2 pledged for the project earlier this month by the Hawkins County Board of Education. The purpose of the funding would be to match any future state grants the county receives for the new vocational school, which has been roughly estimated to cost about $9.5 million.
The Ad Hoc committee was created to hear spending proposals and make recommendations to the full commission on how to spend the $11 million in federal COVID stimulus funding that was awarded to Hawkins County.
The Committee’s $2 million CTE recommendation will be heard by the commission’s Budget Committee on Feb. 22, and won’t be on the full commission’s agenda before the March meeting.
Ad Hoc Committee chairman Mark DeWitte said the committee was “in complete agreement” on the recommendation.
“We have a very unique opportunity to help support the CTE project and recommended that $2M of the COVID relief funds be used toward helping complete the building,” DeWitte said. “Because the federal ‘final rule’ allows $10M of our total allotment of $11.03M to possibly be moved over to the county general fund, we felt like this is a great investment in the future workforce of Hawkins County and will fit the requirements for how the money is used. A trained workforce will attract more business and industry, and in turn increase the tax base in the county.”
DeWitte added, “Of course this is just a recommendation that we’ll be making to the Budget Committee, and they have to agree to pass it to the full commission for consideration. We’re hoping that will happen.”
The Phipps Bend Joint Venture Board has already agreed to allow the Board of Education to construct the new vocational school on property at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park across the street from the Phipps Bend campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Science.
At its Feb. 3 meeting the BOE agreed to pledge up to $2 million toward the project as well which will hopefully be used as matching funds for state grants.
The vocational schools at both main high schools would remain operational.
But, students at Volunteer, Cherokee and Clinch would also have an opportunity to attend new centralized CTE campus at Phipps Bed where additional vocational programs would be offered.
Hawkins County Schools CTE supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams has been shepherding this project since its inception.
The main goal is to create more opportunities for students to receive training that will allow them to find a good paying job after graduation.
Williams said the Phipps Bend CTE campus will benefit more than just the students of Hawkins County Schools.
“We believe it will help us support existing business and industry, as well as aid us in recruiting new business and industry to the area,” Williams told the Review. “In turn, that would benefit the economy of Hawkins County, which ultimately would be beneficial to everyone who lives here. In short, this project could pay dividends well into the future for all of Hawkins County.”
Williams added, “I think it would make a lot of sense for the County Commission to invest in this project as well based on the potential benefit. I have spoken with lots of community member, business and industry professionals, postsecondary partners, and elected officials. The response to the project has been overwhelmingly positive.”
A financial commitment for both the BOE and county commission will go a long way toward acquiring grant funding, Williams noted.
“We are working very hard in partnership with state legislators to secure state funding, which is typically easier to secure when there is a local funding component to the total project,” Williams said. “A commitment to invest in this project by the BOE and the County Commission will significantly increase our chances of securing funds from the state level. The same is true for grants we may apply for in the future. Most competitive grants will require us to spell out how the entire project will be funded — not just the amount funded with grant funds — and will place higher value on applications that include a local funding component.”