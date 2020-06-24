ROGERSVILLE — In a time when there is a vigilant war being waged against the Coronavirus and its corresponding illness, COVID-19, it’s always important to celebrate and recognize a significant victory over this virulent enemy. That is why Signature HealthCARE is announcing its Rogersville Center in Rogersville, TN has received a 100% Deficiency Free Survey after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) completed its state infection control inspection of the facility earlier this month.
Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville works diligently every day to meet or exceed the highest level of quality of care for its residents and staff and that’s exactly what a 100% Deficiency-Free Survey means, a spokesperson said.
“The survey results show all services provided at our Rogersville Center meet or exceed all state and federal standards and the overall environment of the facility is at the highest level required and, in some cases, exceeds those requirements,” the spokesperson said. “The CMS state surveys include interviews, observation, and the review of records and policies. Signature HealthCARE knows the importance of these critical inspections to ensure the effectiveness of our facilities’ infection prevention, medical response and proactive protocols to fight disease and illness, at any time, but especially in a COVID-19 environment.”
Diligent and responsible CMS state surveys are welcomed by our facilities, at all times, the spokesperson said, “as a way to help keep our facilities at the highest level of performance possible for our residents and community at large. Being deficiency free is a great accomplishment in a COVID-19 climate. Signature HealthCARE hopes the Rogersville community will join us in celebrating this victory! We will continue this fight and not back down.”
