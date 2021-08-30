The Hawkins County Rescue Squad reported that a Whitesburg resident was killed Sunday after being pinned under a tractor.
Around 2:25 p.m. the HCRS responded to a report of a man pinned under a tractor near Walker Lane in the Hawkins County section of Whitesburg. The victim’s name wasn’t released.
Rescuers reportedly discovered the victim unresponsive under a tractor and bush hog mower at the bottom of an 8-foot deep trench. After removing the victim form the wreckage rescuers attempted treatment and resuscitation.
Assisting at the scene were Hawkins County EMS, Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
Highlands Emergency Air Rescue was dispatched, but was not used as the patient was already in transport via ambulance.
The HCRS reported on Facebook that the victim succumbed to his injuries.
The HCRS stated in Facebook, “We pray for God’s comfort for you during this difficult time and in the days to come.”
----
Original Hawkins County Rescue Squad report
On August 28, 2021, at approximately 2:25 PM, Hawkins County Rescue Squad was dispatched to a Farming Incident involving a patient pinned under a tractor at a residence located on Walker Lane in the Whitesburg Community of Hawkins County.
Rescue Members along with members from Hawkins County EMS, Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Upon arrival on scene, Emergency Crews located a tractor along with a bush hog on its top that was down in an approximate eight-foot deep trench with a patient at the bottom of the trench unresponsive.
Two members from Hawkins County Rescue Squad entered the trench to assist with removing the patient to the crews above ground. Emergency Crews immediately began resuscitation efforts and treatment on the patient once removed the trench.
Hawkins County EMS transported the patient to an area hospital from the scene. Due to the severity of injuries, the patient did not survive the incident. An air medical helicopter from Highlands Emergency Air Rescue was requested to the scene but was not utilized due to the patient being transported by ambulance.
Wreckers from Greer’s Performance Auto Towing and Tiger’s Towing were requested to the scene to assist with lifting the tractor but were canceled when Emergency Crews were able to free the patient from underneath the tractor. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the patient involved.