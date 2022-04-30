Perhaps as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the number of face-to-face in-person sales calls has declined. And the ever increasing price of fuel and travel is likely cutting the number back even further, with no real end in sight.
The days of the door-to-door salesperson are numbered, and company sales forces are having to find other ways of contacting customers about their products.
We’re quickly stepping into the days of virtual sales, including through Zoom and other video conferencing avenues. And although through device cameras it’s possible to see the potential customer, it may not be as easy to read what that customer is actually thinking. Determining body language becomes more difficult.
Virtual sales meetings have made it tougher than ever for salespeople to “read the room.” So, some well-funded tech providers are stepping in with a bold sales pitch of their own. They are betting that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can not only help sellers communicate better, but detect the “emotional state” of a deal and the people they’re selling to.
In fact, while AI researchers have attempted to instill human emotion into otherwise cold and calculating robotic machines for decades, some sales and customer service software companies are building products that use AI in an attempt to help humans understand and respond to human emotion. Virtual meeting powerhouse Zoom also plans to provide similar features in the future.
One piece of software is called Q for Sales. It attempts to detect whether a potential customer is interested in what a salesperson has to say during a video call, alerting the salesperson in real time during the meeting if someone seems more or less engaged in a particular topic. It might indicate that a potential customer’s engagement level perked up when a salesperson mentioned a particular product feature, but then dropped when the price was mentioned.
The software incorporates computer vision, speech recognition, natural-language processing and emotion AI to pick up on the behavioral cues associated with someone’s tone of voice, eye and facial movements or other non-verbal body language, then analyzes that data to assess their emotional attitude, creating an actual “digital emotion scorecard.”
Sitting alongside someone’s image on camera during a virtual meeting, the Q for Sales application visualizes emotion through fluctuating gauges indicating detected levels of sentiment and engagement based on the system’s combined interpretation of their satisfaction, happiness, engagement, surprise, anger, disgust, fear or sadness. The software requires video calls to be recorded, and it is only able to assess someone’s sentiment when that individual customer and the salesperson have approved recording.
But the request to record a virtual conversation can alter a customer’s attitude and puts people on guard. However although some sales meeting participants might be uncomfortable being recorded, others will be more open to it.
Zoom, the king of virtual meetings is introducing new features called Zoom IQ for Sales that provide sales meeting hosts with post-meeting conversation transcriptions and sentiment analysis. Although some AI-based transcription services have been known to make mistakes, Zoom’s software was built in-house using its own automated speaker recognition and natural-language-understanding system.
It does not assess feelings in real time during a meeting but does deliver post-meeting analysis. Sales people will be able to measure when their customers weren’t very well engaged. The technology uses the same signals people use to infer what others are thinking or feeling, such as facial expressions, body language and tone of voice.
Developers admit that there may be limitations to the technology, saying that customers could be smiling and nodding but in fact instead of being interested in the product could be thinking about their vacation coming up next week.
Makes me wonder if the constant telephone sales callers I get would maybe get the message I’m not interested if I use a certain tone of voice. Worth a try I guess.