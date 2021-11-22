Congratulations to the Cherokee High School Academic Team which which advanced to the file bracket of the East Tennessee PBS Scholars Bowl last week in Knoxville.
They beat 60 other teams from Kentucky and East Tennessee along their academic journey to the final bracket.
While filming took place last week, the Scholars Bowl will not air until after the first of the year. The PBS Scholars Bowl is a single-elimination tournament where teams vie for top award across all academic disciplines.
The Cherokee Academic Team is sponsored and coached by Leigh Ann Little, an English teacher at Cherokee.
Congratulations to team members DaYeon Lee, Jhase Kesterson, Henry Brooks, and Yash Trivedi who represented Cherokee in the finals bracket. Stay tuned in January 2022 to see how well they competed in the Finals. Congratulations, scholars!
Escaping English… not literally
First year Cherokee teacher Cynthia Swiney locked up her English 11 and English 12 students in the classroom, threw away the key, and told them to figure out an escape route. Ok, so that was more figurative than literal, but the creation of an escape room was genius.
Students in English 11 have learned skills and standards through their study of American playwright Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, while seniors in English 12 have mastered skills through William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Students used their knowledge, reasoning skills, and analytical thinking to find an escape.
Super Job to our Super
Tyler Pace, a junior at Cherokee High School, presented Hawkins County Schools Director Matt Hixson an celebratory bag of goodies on behalf of the A-Team and the entire faculty, staff, and student body in recognition of Superintendent’s Day.
Director Hixson continues to offer vision and support for the academics, athletics, and activities of service at Cherokee. For this special day and all the other days, we say thank you, Mr. Hixson.
Matching $$ for Industrial Maintenance
Last week, Jake Ottinger, on behalf of Modern Woodmen of America presented a check to Cody Bean for $2,500.
Cody, a second career educator, teaches industrial maintenance and manufacturing courses at Cherokee High School. Previously, Cody taught a couple of other related programs of study at Cherokee including industrial electricity and electromechanical technology.
If it’s automated, if it’s fabricated, if it’s wired, or if it’s welded, chances are Cody is well-equipped to help his students learn the principles and application of manufacturing and maintenance.
Cody said he plans to use the matching funds from Modern Woodman to purchase additional industrial worktables that meet the specifications for precision measurement training and industry certifications. Thank you, Jake, and Modern Woodmen.
Culinary About Town
The Cherokee Culinary Arts program catered two events in our community last week. Culinary student-chefs Talan Atkins, Naveah Greene, Aiden Greer, Amy Henry, Zoey Owenby, and Hanna Ward catered a breakfast including scrambled eggs with sausage patties and bacon, biscuits, gravy, fresh fruit, and breakfast beverages for the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce hosted at the Hawkins County Gas Company.
Additionally, Culinary student-chefs Dakota L. Bingham, Holden Frederick, Mandolin Hooker, Ashlynn Jarnigan, Kayden Jarnigan, and Dehanna Mills catered on-site for an official ribbon-cutting at Premier Communication Technologies.
The menu included ham and cheese finger-style sandwiches, sausage balls, pigs in a blanket, fresh fruit, vegetables, and brownies. Thank you to the Chamber and Premier for the catering opportunities.
That’s a Different Kind of Ball
Cherokee baseball players and softball players met on the field recently only to discover something very interesting. They weren’t playing with the Wilson A1010 HS1 white with red stitching or the Wilson Champion A9011 yellow ball with red stitching.
And they were ungloved and encouraged to use their feet. Was it soccer? Was it hockey? No, it was a good old-fashioned game of kickball. Cherokee Baseball new head coach Drew Patterson and Cherokee’s “ol ball coach” Kevin Helton who assumed the reins as head coach of the Cherokee Softball Lady Chiefs designed a team-building activity for their combined teams.
Fun was had by all as they kicked and caught and laughed and shouted their way to developing team chemistry and support for one another’s sport.