Why did you decide to run for this office?
To be honest, I decided to run for this position because I want someone who has my children’s best interests in mind. My current district school board member approached me at a county meeting in January and spent quite a bit of time telling me how he wasn’t happy with our schools to the extent that he wouldn’t allow his granddaughter to attend our schools. I am very proud of the Hawkins County School system and I believe board members should always speak highly of our faculty and students. Therefore, I decided to run for this position.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I am a graduate of Volunteer High School and the University of Tennessee. I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Finance. I’ve spent my entire career in Accounting and am currently self employed doing accounting for 30 small business owners. I am finishing my first term as County Commissioner, and serve as President of Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
My initial goals are centered around two areas. First, our teachers do not make an appropriate wage. Many teachers have to work second and third jobs because their pay will not cover normal living expenses. Second, I’m a staunch supporter of CTE. I think our CTE instructors need to have the tools and materials they need to provide adequate education for various trades, and I hope to see expansion of our CTE class options.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I believe that I am the best candidate because first and foremost, I am a mother to two kids who attend Surgoinsville Elementary School. My children, Parker and Harper, are in Kindergarten and first grade. I see first hand how amazing our teachers are and I also see the resources needed for our children to succeed. I am also married to Bo Winegar, who is a teacher at Volunteer High. I see and hear his struggles within the classroom, and I want to work towards building stronger student/teacher relationships.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I ask for your vote as 4th District School Board Member. I have served this district as County Commissioner, and my voting record will show that I vote independently based on education and moral code. I love Hawkins County. I’m proud of our schools. My family and I reside in the Cold Springs area and attend Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. We are honored to be considered for this position.