Joseph Rogers Primary had a special visitor on March 4 to wrap up Read Across America week.
Dr. Robin McClellan, Assistant Commissioner at the Tennessee Department of Education, visited kindergarten and first graders at Joseph Rogers Primary, as they celebrated being a “Reading 360” school district.
Hawkins County Schools is one of 99 districts recognized throughout the state for this accomplishment.
A district is recognized as a “Reading 360” district for their commitment to teacher training, leader support networks, and focused work on early literacy.
Director Matt Hixson is excited about this achievement and the recognition of the hard work that teachers are doing in the classroom.
“Last summer almost 100% of our PreK thru second-grade teachers attended a two week early reading training during their summer vacation,” Hixson said. “Our teachers recognized the importance of sounds first instruction, and are focused on providing rich literacy opportunities grounded in phonics for our students.”
Hixson added, “Teachers have continued the work this year with a daily focus on foundational skills instruction and growing early readers. I’m extremely proud of the commitment and work happening around early literacy in our district and across the state.”