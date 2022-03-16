Around 10 p.m. Tuesday Kingsport Police Patrol Officers responded to a report of a 16 year old white male juvenile who had just escaped Department of Children’s Services (DCS) custody in the 700 block of North Eastman Road in Kingsport.
The preliminary investigation indicates that one of the responding officers was searching the nearby area around the CSX train tracks adjacent to the 1900 block of Lincoln Street when the suspect was spotted.
The suspect fled on foot, and the officer gave chase, eventually catching up to him. As the officer attempted to take the juvenile into custody, he resisted arrest.
During the subsequent struggle, the suspect attempted to gain control of the officer’s pistol. At some point, the pistol discharged, striking the officer in the lower leg.
Backup officers arrived and promptly took the suspect into custody. Charges against the suspect are pending the completion of the associated investigation.
The wounded officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The officer has since been released from medical care.
As this incident involves the discharge of an officers firearm, in the interest of complete transparency, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been contacted to conduct an independent investigation. As such, no additional information can or will be released at this time.