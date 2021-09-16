The Rogersville City School Warriors bested Rogersville Middle School Warriors in a crosstown rivalry matchup Monday evening at Cherokee High School, pulling away late in the game for a 36-14 win.
RMS opened the game with a scoring drive that featured long runs by Garrett Lawson and Tyler Wolfe.
Ethan White recovered a fumble in the endzone for the games’ first score. Wolfe scored the two point conversion on a run to give RMS an early 8-0 lead.
RCS came right back with a drive that included two passes from Landon Jeffers to Lofton Hayes. Jeffers found Rowe Fletcher for a nine yard touchdown pass. The point after failed.
In the second quarter Jeffers intercepted an RMS pass and took it all the way for a pick-six. He then ran in the point after to give RCS a 14-8 lead.
The next RMS procession ended with a lost fumble.RCS couldn’t move the ball and their 4th down punt was blocked. RMS lost another fumble at the RCS 35 yard line.
After two first downs and penalties on both teams. Jeffers connected with Hayes for a 23 yard touchdown pass. Matt Carpenter ran in the point after making the score 22-8 at halftime.
RCS turned the ball over on downs to start the third quarter. Garrett Lawson then scored on a 4th down run for RMS.
The point after failed. RCS struck quickly with Jeffers again finding Hayes with a short screen pass. Hayes outraced everybody for a 54 yard touchdown, The point after failed.
The only scoring in the 4th quarter came on a Jeffers to Carpenter touchdown pass. Zack Voiles ran in the point after to make the final score 36-14.
All photos by Randy Ball.