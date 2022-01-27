For the second week in a row Hawkins County broke its record for the most new COVID cases over a seven day period, according to the latest statistics released Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
During the seven day period between Jan. 16-22 Hawkins County reported 991 new COVID cases, compared to 715 the previous seven days — which was also a record setting number.
On Jan. 20 the number of COVID cases in a single day in Hawkins County surpassed 200 for only the second time since the pandemic began. There were 201 on that day, but Hawkins County’s record remains 211 for a single day on Jan. 13.
For Jan. 16-22 Hawkins County averaged 251.4 covid tests administered per day, with 45.3 percent of those tests coming back positive, surpassing the state average.
Over the seven day period of Jan. 16-22 Tennessee averaged 31,076 COVID tests administered per day with 43.16 percent coming back positive.
Since the beginning of the pandemic Hawkins County has reported 13,835 positive COVID cases resulting in 257 COVID-associated deaths, 477 patients hospitalized, and 11,942 inactive or recovered.
As of Jan 22 Tennessee has recorded 1,771,883 COVID cases, and 22,151 COVID-associated deaths.
County schools report 148 quarantines
This week the Hawkins County School System reported the most student/staff COVID quarantines since returning from Christmas Break, with 148 for the week of Jan. 24-29. That surpasses 97 last week, 106 the week before, and 20 the first week back from break.
For the week of Jan. 24-29 Clinch and Volunteer were tied for the most quarantines with 16, followed by Cherokee and Church Hill Intermediate with 14 each, Church Hill Middle with 13 and Bulls Gap School with 12.
Surgoinsville Middle, Rogersville Middle, Hawkins Elementary and Carters Valley Elementary each had nine, Church Hill Elementary had seven, and Surgoinsville Elementary had six.
Ballad reports COVID stats
Ballad Heath reported Wednesday that in its 21 county service area it had 427 patients hospitalized with COVID, of which 86 percent (369) weren’t vaccinated.
Ballad further reported that it had 74 COVID patients in the ICU (intensive Care Unit) of which 95 percent (70) were unvaccinated; and 51 COVID patients on ventilators, of which 96 percent (49) were unvaccinated.
Ballad reported the 47.7 percent of the population it its 21 county service area is fully vaccinated. For the past seven days Ballad reported 35.3 percent of COVID tests administered were positive, and there were 87 COVID associated deaths in its service area.