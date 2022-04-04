A meth dealer who reportedly told police in 2020 he was, “Just trying to make a living” was sentenced last week to eight years for possession of 27 grams of meth with intent to deliver.
Brandon Curtis Morrison, 39, 4017 Route 66S, Rogersville, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver after he was allegedly found in possession of 27 grams of meth while being served with a failure to appear warrant.
Morrison had failed to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court on the previous Oct. 26, on charges of driving on a revoked license and registration violation stemming from an arrest in July of 2020.
When asked by HCSO Cpl. Eric Pease at the time of his arrest if he had any illegal items in his possession, Morrison allegedly removed a ziplock baggy from his pants containing the 27 grams of meth.
Morrison explained the drugs by telling Pease he was “Just trying to make a living”.
On Friday Morrison appeared before Judge John Dugger in Greeneville Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to the Hawkins County case.
Morrison was sentenced to eight years with 30 percent release eligibility in exchange for a guilty plea to possession of meth with intent to deliver.
He was also ordered to pay $3,272 in fines and fees, and the sentence was to run concurrent with a Greene County case.