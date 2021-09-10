"Flight 15": Hawkins Commissioner Syble Vaughan Trent spent Sept. 11, 2001 stuck on a grounded airplane

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I had just boarded a jet that morning in Europe (Shannon, County Clare, Ireland), a transatlantic flight to Atlanta. It was a beautiful day for flying and an uneventful flight we thought.
As we approached the coast of the United States and Canada, the captain very solemnly announced that we were being diverted to Gander, Newfoundland. The only other information he gave us was that the aircraft was safe and we should be landing in about 45 minutes. The Captain said he would give us more information when we landed. I was a little familiar with Gander, as my husband had previously lived there, and I knew it was a small town.
My experience as a flight attendant told me there was no emergency, as the crew seemed very calm and there did not seem to be a medical emergency. What is happening?
As we approached the Gander International Airport, I could see several major carriers parked wing to wing. The road parallel to the airport was filled with vehicles and people standing along the road. What were they so in awe of?
We landed around 11 a.m. As soon as possible the Captain reported on the terrorists attacks on America. I felt sadness, fear, and grief. I felt like we were sitting ducks. The mood in the cabin was somber, sad, quiet. No one talked for some time and then in whispers. (We did not get to see any news for over 24 hours--only verbal updates from the captain). The Captain then reported that we would not be deplaning any time soon, All air traffic was stopped from entering the United States indefinitely. At this time we had no idea it would be over 24 hours before we would deplane.
Over the next 24 hours we ran out of food and water. But the Canadians were able to provide chips, candy, and water. We were told they bought out Wal-Mart. We could go up to the exit door and breathe fresh air occasionally but we could not step off. That was a real treat.
I must mention that the bus drivers were on strike but walked off the picket line to accommodate the “plane people” as we were named; After approximately 28 hours on that plane, we were bussed by school buses to Lewisporte, a tiny fishing village. Almost 7,000 “plane people” from over 100 countries had to be accommodated by the small town of Gander with less than 10,000 population. The “plane people” were lodged in churches, schools, hotels, private homes, and community centers.
We spent the following three days in a community center in beautiful Lewisporte. We walked into a center to a delicious lunch prepared by the community. TVs were available as well as a bank of telephones as most had not been able to contact relatives since leaving Europe. Bath facilities were available. The townspeople had made sleeping accommodations for us with mats, blankets, and pillows, much what I call a pallet.
We were provided home-cooked, delicious meals every day.
At this point it is important to say that no baggage was allowed off the plane--only what you carried into the cabin with you, which for many passengers was nothing. I was very fortunate as I had a carryon with all necessities. There was a small general store in Lewisporte which soon sold out of all clothing and essentials. The townspeople did bring in clothing and personal hygiene items for anyone that needed them.
We were also offered cars to go exploring and volunteers offered short excursions every day.
We were provided excellent medical care. I had an eye infection and was taken to a doctor and provided medication all without charge.
We left Lewisporte early in the morning of Saturday, September 17 as we came--on a school bus but with thankful hearts. Thankful for all given to us and returning to Gander to continue Flight 15 to Atlanta.
In flight a very generous passenger and longtime fundraiser for a major university obtained $15,000 in pledges from the passengers for a scholarship fund for the children of Gander. This fund has since amassed over $2,000,000 and has helped more than 200 students, one now a medical doctor.
The Newfoundlanders turned a nightmare into an experience of kindness, compassion and selflessness. I will forever have a greater appreciation for human bravery of all of those involved in the tragedies of 911.. And the days we were privileged to live with the caring people of Lewisporte.
We arrived in Atlanta to “Welcome Home” banners and food and drink. We had learned in Lewisporte that this was to be the last flight for our Captain. He was retiring.
Long live the legacy of Flight 15 as it inspired a musical, “Come From Away”, currently playing on Broadway.
The Rogersville Review solicited community members’ written reflections on Sept. 11, 2001. Each respondent was asked to answer the same three questions:
Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?
What emotions did you feel when you learned of the attacks?
In what ways did this day change your life?
Numerous additional reflections can be found on page 3B.