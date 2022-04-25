Kid Power, a free event for children, youth, and families in the Tri-Cities region, will occur on April 30th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton.
Kid Power is held every year during Mental Health Awareness Month to help promote the mental wellness of children, youth, and their families.
"The ongoing stress, fear, loss, and uncertainty created by the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic has weighed heavily on children and families, " said Frontier Health Sr. VP of Children’s Services Tim Perry. "Many are still having a challenging time coping emotionally. Kid Power is an event that gives families the chance to get outside, connect with other children and families, and learn about available resources. It is a time to have fun, be together with others, and feel a sense of normalcy.”
Kid Power will feature an eye clinic for vision screenings and referrals, a scavenger hunt with prizes for those who complete it, FREE hot dogs and beverages (while supplies last), and animals such as therapy dogs, birds, and sheep. There will also be door prizes including a Nintendo Switch, a bicycle, and many smaller prizes.
Kid Power will also feature a variety of entertainment including:
• The Bristol Theater - 10:30 -11:30 a.m.
• Science Hill Band - 11:45-12 p.m.
• Costume Contest - 12:30 p.m. (two winners, one adult, and one child)
• Bluegrass band - 2 - 2:45 p.m.
Four storytellers will also perform for about 15-20 minutes between each act.
“Kid Power has always been a time to bring families together to learn about mental health and general well-being in a fun carnival atmosphere, " said Frontier Health Children & Youth Division director Melissa Birdwell. "After so much time apart during the height of the pandemic, it is very important to bring back the fun and togetherness of the event. As we all struggle in the aftermath of how the pandemic impacted our physical and emotional well-being, it is also more important than ever to learn coping strategies and hear about the resources available to help.”
Kid Power has many community partners including: Kids Like Us, Small Miracles, The Johnson City Farmers Market, Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, TN Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services System, TN System of Care, TN Voices, and Frontier Health.