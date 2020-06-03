Budget committee cuts Sheriff’s $600k request nearly in half 2020-2021: budget hearing coverage part two

After two days of budget hearings on May 12 and 13 wherein the Hawkins Co. Budget Committee heard requests from various departments for increased funding, the committee met again on May 29 to determine which of those would remain in the budget’s second draft.
In the end, many of the largest funding requests were significantly lowered, and some requests were denied altogether.
This is the second installment of a two-part article.
Sheriff’s office raise and patrol car request cut nearly in half
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson originally requested funding for a 7.5% across-the-board raise for all of his staff, which totaled $343,481; eight new fully-equipped patrol cars, with each one costing between $30,000 and $35,000 a piece; $50,000 request for jail vehicles to transport inmate work crews; and about $80,000 for two additional narcotics detectives.
Thus, Lawson’s total request came in at roughly $673,000 in additional funding.
We had that program started where we order some (vehicles) every year to keep from doing the big purchases at one time, but that got derailed,” he told the committee. “That’s why we’re trying to catch back up.”
He noted that no new vehicles were purchased during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
“I don’t think we need to buy vehicles every four or five years—we need to buy them annually,” Finance Director Eric Buchanan told the committee. “This keeps the cost minimal, and you can expect it every year. I don’t know what that perfect number is to keep ahead of it annually, but, every time we say ‘no,’ we get hit with a bigger price tag and, then, we can’t afford that.”
The committee voted to only purchase four cars this year, totaling $140,000, rather than eight. However, they plan to continue purchasing four each year.
When making his case for the 7.5% raise, Lawson told the committee, “They haven’t had a raise in a couple years, and, just so you’ll know, I’ve lost 68 employees in the last 22 months,” Lawson added. “I’ve lost five in the last 90 days. On the corrections side, that costs me $78,278. Losing the experienced men that I lost on the Sheriff’s side, that was $189,813. Right there, that’s $268,000 (saved) if we’d maintained these employees.”
“Did we not determine that their pay scale is comparable to other counties?” Commissioner Valerie Goins said on May 29. “It’s apples for apples. I understand that they’re losing people to the state and to cities, but we can’t always match what other cities can.”
“Yes, we were on the lower end (of county pay), but we were in the range,” Buchanan replied.
Thus, the committee voted to approve $73,275 to give the employees a 1.6% raise rather than the requested 7.5%. The inmate work crew vehicle funding was denied as was the funding for two new narcotics detectives.
“No one can say that Sheriff Lawson isn’t one who fights for his people,” Chairman John Metz added. “He does exactly what a good leader should do and fights tooth-and-nail for his people.”
EMS $90k funding for new ambulance denied
The committee also denied EMS Director Jason Murrell’s request for $90,000 in additional funding to replace one of the high-mileage ambulances.
This would have brought the EMS annual funding from the commission from $60,000 to $150,000. However, after the request was denied, the funding will remain at $60,000.
Hawkins Co. EMA receives part-time help
EMA Director Jamie Miller had requested $10,000 extra to be used to hire part time help, and the committee approved this request. However, Miller’s request for an open-ended addition to the disaster-preparedness fund was denied. There is currently $6,000 in this account.
“It’s pretty embarrassing that, through COVID-19, you’ve only got $6,000 in this line (on the budget),” Mayor Jim Lee told the Committee. “You could spend that the first hour. That’s your county emergency fund—$6,000. I would hope everyone here would have more than $6,000 put back.”
Finance Director to receive raise in two-year increments
After numerous long discussions by the Personnel Committee as well as the Budget Committee, the raise that the Personnel Committee recommended for Buchanan was granted with the caveat that it be administered over a two-year period.
Back in March, Commissioner Mark DeWitte brought the issue before Personnel Committee, noting that county Buchanan’s salary was $48,321 in 2019-2020, and average salary of a finance director in Tennessee counties within 15% of Hawkins County’s population is roughly $85,565.
That committee recommended that the Finance Director’s salary be increased to 80% of the county official minimum, which comes out to $70,164.
Thus, it is tied to that of the elected officials’ salary, which is dictated by the state.
After a long discussion, the budget committee voted 4-2 to increase his 2020-2021 salary by half of what is needed to achieve the aforementioned 80% with the intent of administering the other half next year.
The two opposing votes came from Raymond Jesse and Charlie Thacker, who both suggested that the salary be increased over a three-year period instead.
