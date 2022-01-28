The Century Club of Northeast Tennessee is looking for persons 100 years and older to celebrate their long lives in honor of National Centenarian’s Day in September.
The Century Club of Northeast Tennessee was established in 2022 to honor individuals who have reached or surpassed their 100th birthday. Members in the club receive a letter of greetings from the Governor and a matted certificate of recognition from the Century Club of Northeast Tennessee.
It is open to Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington County residents upon reaching their 100th birthday.
Dr. Jodi Southerland, Project Coordinator, said “people are living longer than ever before. Centenarians are the fastest growing age group in the U.S. It’s a phenomenal achievement to reach this milestone. We want to celebrate and recognize the distinctive experiences and achievements of Northeast Tennesseans who have lived for 100 or more years.”
The Century Club of Northeast Tennessee needs your help to identify the region’s centenarians. Those who would like to recognize a centenarian can click here and complete a Centenarian Recognition Request Form.
If you have questions or would like to get involved in the Centenarian project, contact Dr. Southerland at (423) 401-5000 or centuryclubnetn@gmail.com