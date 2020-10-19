Okay, I get it!
You can’t vote for Trump because he is (fill in the blank) and it would violate your conscience.
Interestingly, there are legions of Christians whose consciences will prevent them from voting for Trump but, apparently, did not even have any conscience issues when they voted for an anti-American, socialist who lied about His Christian faith, abortion, the definition of marriage, your health care and doctor, and a litany of other things, but I digress.
I’ve read hundreds of arguments from Christians who will just stay home and not vote or who will cast a vote for Alfred E. Neuman or some other “good” guy who has absolutely no chance of winning, and therefore guarantee that Joe Biden will win the election.
And soon after that, many believe that, because of age and health reasons, he will likely be replaced by the next President of the United States, Kamala Harris.
I have heard the long list of awful character traits that stand in the way for those who cannot vote for Trump (but those same people give very little concern for the crimes and corruption of his opposition).
And I have heard the oft-repeated Charles Spurgeon quote, "When choosing between the lesser of two evils, choose neither."
Well, that’s cute but Charlie was not a citizen of the United States. He did not live in a country where his right, duty, and responsibility, was to actively participate in the governance of his country for the protection of the people. And I am quite certain he didn’t have our public responsibility in mind when he said it.
We could argue all day and not sway or convince each other one way or another. All I want to say is, I will vote for Trump and I will be able to sleep at night with a clear conscience.
The President of the United States has a big job with huge responsibilities, but his most important responsibility is the only one that is specifically addressed in the President’s Oath of Office.
Here it is quoted from our Constitution:
Before he enter on the execution of his office, he shall take the following oath or affirmation: "I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States."
This great nation, gifted to us by God and fought for by our forefathers who sacrificed life and blood to protect it, is under attack. Our most important job this election cycle is the same job the president has; “TO PRESERVE, PROTECT, AND DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES.”
That’s what I want; someone who will honor that oath. We already know that the Democrat party, today, has little desire to guard our constitutional rights. We know that, once in office, she will work harder than ever to increase the size of government, usurp the responsibility of parents to raise and educate their children, strip us of our freedoms, and nullify or render the Constitution and Bill of Rights irrelevant as she continues her relentless work to move this nation deeper into socialism and chaos.
I am doing this FOR YOU. I will do my part to protect your freedoms and I will sleep just fine after I vote for Donald Trump.
And for all of you who disagree with me – I love you anyway, even though you’re wrong.
You’re welcome,
Ralph M. Petersen