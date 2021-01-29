After multiple tied votes during their November meeting, the Hawkins County Commission finally selected Jason Roach during their Jan. 25 meeting to fill the vacant District Five seat.
The Commission was originally set to take up the matter again at their December meeting; however, this meeting was cancelled due to COVID-19 quarantines.
The matter was resolved after one vote on Jan 25, with Roach receiving 12 votes to candidate and former Commissioner Mark Linkous’s eight.
Just after Roach was chosen, he was sworn in by County Clerk Nancy Davis and was then able to participate in the remaining Commission agenda.
Commission deadlocked in November
In November, Commissioner Glenda Davis nominated Roach for the seat, which was vacated when John Metz announced his resignation, effective Oct. 31. Commissioner Michael Herrell also nominated Linkous.
By the end of their Nov. 23 meeting, the Commission remained completely deadlocked after voting 10-10 three separate times.
In November, Commissioners Mark DeWitte, Keith Gibson, Valerie Goins, Nancy Barker, Bob Edens, Tom Kern, Glenda Davis, Hannah Speaks Winegar, George Bridwell and Larry Clonce all voted in favor of Roach.
Danny Alvis, Syble Vaughan-Trent, Charles Housewright, Dawson Fields, Jeff Barrett, Mike Herrell, Donnie Talley, Charles Thacker, Rick Brewer and Raymond Jessee voted in favor of Linkous.
In January, Commissioners Charles Housewright, Jeff Barrett and Syble Vaughan-Trent switched their vote from Linkous to Roach, breaking the tie. Larry Clonce switched his vote from Roach to Linkous. All other Commissioners voted the same way they had in November.
About the candidates
Linkous previously served as a Commissioner from 2014 to 2018 and ran for County Mayor in 2018, losing to current Mayor Jim Lee. He was also the Chairman of the Solid Waste Committee.
He served in the Army for 10 years working for supply logistics. He also retired from Eastman Chemical Company after more than 26 years.
Roach is the first-year principal of Rogersville Middle School. Before RMS, Roach served as the principal of Mooresburg Elementary School for four years and taught social studies before becoming principal. He served in the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2004 to 2005 and achieved the rank of sergeant.
He also told the Commission in November that he is a former pastor and noted that his work in ministry “certainly helped shape who I am today.”
John Metz resigns in August
District Five Commissioner John Metz announced his resignation on Aug. 25, just one day after the four-hour long August Commission meeting during which the county’s 2020-2021 budget was discussed at length and approved and much of the $1.17 million state COVID-19 relief funds were appropriated.
Metz expressed vehement opposition to several of the COVID-19 funding appropriations at the meeting. In an opinion piece Metz submitted to the Review later that week, he wrote, “the primary reason [for my resignation] is the meetings are a complete embarrassment, they are mentally exhausting, and the corruption and side deals are unstoppable.”
District Five is comprised of Rogersville city.