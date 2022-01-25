A Surgoinsville man who was arrested in 2020 accused of fleeing a traffic a traffic stop and crashing through a horse fence was sentenced to 30 days in jail as a result of a plea agreement.
Ballard Dale Thacker, 58, 195 Gene Derrick Road, Surgoinsville, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2020 and charged with felony evading arrest, evading arrest, illegal possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and light law violation after he allegedly fled a traffic stop for a broken tail light.
When HCSO Deputy Mike Allen attempted a traffic stop on Carters Valley Road, Thacker reportedly turned onto Gene Derrick Road and accelerated, eventually crashing through a horse fence and traveling about 300 yards down a steep embankment.
A passenger in the vehicle reportedly walked up the hill and surrendered, but Thacker fled on foot. A neighbor’s dog alerted deputies to the presence of Thacker in some weeds about 50 yards from his vehicle. A handgun was located in his right shorts pocket.
On Jan. 14 Thacker pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Criminal Court to the reduced charge of misdemeanor evading arrest, as well as illegal possession of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and light law violation.
Aside from the 30 day jail sentence Thacker was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation and ordered to pay $1,399 in fines and fees.
Thacker is also facing an unrelated aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident that occurred in the break room of his employer in November in which he allegedly attacked a coworker. Thacker was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on that charge Monday.
Other Jan. 14 Criminal Court pleas
Rickie Allen Campbell Jr., 35, 468 Richards Road, Rogersville, was sentenced to 14 years and $9,772 in fines, fees and restitution for three counts of destruction of utility equipment, theft over $10,000, three counts of theft under $1,000, and burglary.
Campbell was sentenced as a multiple offender and must serve 35 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Campbell was accused of stealing a neighbor’s tractor and Bush Hog valued at $12,800. A witness reportedly stated that he dropped Campbell off near the victim’s home with a jug of diesel fuel. The witness stated he later observed Campbell on the tractor and that Campbell admitted to the witness he had stolen the tractor and Bush Hog.
Video surveillance footage also showed the tractor and Bush Hog being driven away from the victim’s residence, and a witness identified Campbell as the driver.
Terry Joe Arnold, 26, 120 Hoskins Lane, Church Hill, was sentenced to 23 months and 29 days of supervised probation and $8,161 in fines and fees for criminal simulation, two counts of simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, driving left of center, driving on a suspended license, DUI, simple possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of a weapon by an intoxicated person, no insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. At the time of his plea Arnold had already served 255 days in jail since his arrest in March.
Caden Neil Amyx, 20, 173 Cave Springs Rd. Rogersville was sentenced to six years of supervised probation and $14,758 in fines, fees and restitution for theft over $10,000 and two counts of forgery over $2,500. Amyx’s probation was contingent on him completing a long term drug rehab program.
David Henry Cook, 35, 357 Headrick Drive, Kodak, was sentenced to two years and one day of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $6,572 in fines, fees and restitution for home improvement fraud. At the time of his sentencing Cook had served 143 days in jail.