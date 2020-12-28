ALWAYS RIGHT, SOMETIMES WRONG: The death of the republic

The constitution of the United States was adopted by our original 13 states in 1787. At that time Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor, had this to say about “The Fall of the Athenian Republic” over 2000 years before.
“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse (generous gifts) from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the publican treasury, with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, (which is then) always followed by a dictatorship.”
“The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations has been approximately two hundred years. Those nations had progressed through this sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith; from spiritual faith to great courage; from courage to liberty; from liberty to abundance, from abundance to complacency; from complacency to apathy; from apathy to dependence and immorality; and from dependence and immorality back into bondage.”
That sounds frighteningly familiar. Where on that trajectory are we? About 10 years ago, Professor Joseph Orson (Hamline University School of Law, St Paul, Minnesota) postulated that we were between the apathy and complacency phase. I suspect we may be somewhere between dependency and immorality, and possibly on a fast track to bondage.
What I find interesting is that this sequence has been repeated many times in history and always with the same results. Here in the United States, we the people have it within our power to correct our course. Unfortunately, too many will put personal comfort, selfishness, and greed ahead of our national well-being to the ultimate demise of our republic and the bondage of our children.
“Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.” Philippines 2:4