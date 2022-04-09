Why did you decide to run for this office?
The citizens of Hawkins County need a voice on the County Commission that does not have a agenda or pet project that they want push through and have a Commissioner that will do what right for the Citizens of Hawkins County.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I graduated from Volunteer High School. I graduated from Northeast State Paramedic Program. I joined the Mount Carmel Fire Department, I joined the Kingsport Life Saving Crew.
I worked Quality Care Ambulance Service and Church Hill EMS, I work for the Kingsport Fire Department where I am still employed as a Engineer-Paramedic. I was appointed as a Coroner for Hawkins County in 1995 and became Chief Coroner in 2017. I was elected as Alderman in Town of Surgoinsville in 2020 I’m on the planning Commission for Town of Surgoinsville and was appointed to Hawkins County EMS Board as a member at large.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
Try to bring better paying jobs to the county and work on the infrastructure of the county, start working on cutting the wheel tax, and support our first responders though out the country by up grading the radio system.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
We need to have the election of commissioners split so they will not all be elected at the same time. l will work hard for the citizens of Hawkins County I will be fair and honest and available for the citizens of Hawkins County.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I will be a Voice for the citizens of Hawkins County and I will listen to and do whats right for the citizens of Hawkins County