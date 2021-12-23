Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee’s announcement earlier this year that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election has opened the floodgates for potential successors as candidate petitions for the May 3 county primary became available Monday.
As of the end of business hours Wednesday five candidates had picked up petitions seeking the Republican nomination for Hawkins County Mayor.
Among those are former county commissioner, sheriff’s deputy and fire chief Stacy Vaughan; Commissioners and former Budget Committee chairman Mike Herrell; Commissioner and Church Hill Aldermen Keith Gibson; former county mayor candidate and Rogersville businessman Kelly Markham; and first time candidate Kenneth William Stapleton.
Hawkins County Commissioner and Rogersville Alderman Mark DeWitte has also publicly announced he running for County Mayor.
As of Wednesday evening only Herrell had submitted his petition to the Election Commission and been qualified as a candidate.
The 2022 Hawkins County election is the biggest in the eight year election cycle. It not only includes every four-year county office, county commission seat, and constable seat, it also includes the eight year judge, attorney general and public defender seats.
Ordinarily the only county office not in the four year cycle with the county offices is the property assessor. But, with the sudden unexpected death of property assessor Jeff Thacker last December, and subsequent appointment of deputy assessor David Pearson, that seat was placed on the ballot in 2022 as well.
May 3 Primary Schedule
Feb. 3: The deadline for the Sheriff candidates to file with Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission (POST); deadline for Highway Superintendent candidates to file with Tennessee Highway Officials Certification Board (THOCB).
Feb. 17 at noon: The qualification dead for all candidates to have their petitions submitted to the Election Commission.
Feb. 24 at noon: The last day qualified candidates may withdraw their name from the ballot.
Feb. 28 at noon: Last day write-in Sheriff candidates can file with POST; last day write-in Highway Superintendent candidates can file with THOCB.
March 14 at noon: Write-in candidate deadline for all offices.
April 4: Voter registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the May 3 primary. Mail-in submissions must be postmarked by this date.
Early voting: Early voting for the May 3 primary will be held April 13 through April 28, with the exception of April 15 when the Election Commission will be closed for Good Friday. Specific dates, times and locations for early voting will be announced later.
Which offices are up for election?
Aside from the aforementioned County Mayor, every elected county office is on the ballot this year.
One change, however, is that instead of electing three commissioners for each of the seven districts, there will only be two commissioners per district, for a total of 14 commission seats instead of 21.
As of Wednesday only Republicans had picked up petitions. Aside from the mayor’s office, as of the end of business hours Wednesday, the following potential candidates had picked up petitions:
Property Assessor: Chuck Smith of Mooresburg and Michael S. Gillespie of Rogersville.
Sheriff: Ronnie Lawson of Rogersville (incumbent).
Clerk of Courts: Randall Collier of Surgoinsville (incumbent, petition submitted and qualified).
County Clerk: Nancy Klepper Davis of Rogersville (incumbent, petition submitted and qualified).
Juvenile Judge: Daniel G. Boyd of Rogersville (incumbent).
Sessions Judge: none.
Register of Deeds: none.
Trustee: Jim Shanks of Rogersville (incumbent, petition submitted and qualified).
Highway Superintendent: Danny G. Jones of Sneedville.
County Commissioners
District 1: Syble Vaughan-Trent of Kingsport (incumbent).
District 2: George D. Salaita of Church Hill.
District 3: none.
District 4: Chad Britton of Church Hill.
District 5: Jason Roach of Rogersville (appointed incumbent).
District 6: none.
District 7: Ketron Bailey of Rogersville and David C. Lawson of Bulls Gap.
Third Judicial District offices
Chancellor: none.
Circuit Judge Part I: Alex E. Pearson of Rogersville (incumbent).
Circuit Judge Part II: William E. Phillips of Rogersville (appointed incumbent).
Circuit Court Judge Part III: none
Criminal Court Judge: none.
Attorney General: none.
Public Defender: DeAnna Snyder of Whitesburg.
Constables
District 2: Freddie L. Castle of Church Hill.
District 3: Bryan D. Carter of Church Hill and Frank Vaughn of Church Hill.
District 6: Wayne Cunningham of Mooresburg.