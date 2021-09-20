The Hawkins County Commission’s Airport Committee voted Wednesday to accept an annual inspection report about the county-owned airport from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
County facilities manager Sarah Davis told the committee that the report indicated the airport had no major problems.
Davis said the report did note that the runway markers were “faded” and that trees near one end of the airport’s runway should be cut.
Davis and Airport Manager Mark Finley, who participated in the meeting by phone, also told the committee that painting the airport’s terminal building and airport owned hangers was currently in progress.
Finley also reported by telephone that some trees at one end of the airport’s runway had already been cut. He said he and a Hawkins County Jail inmate work crew, could cut other trees if authorized to do so.
In other business Davis also reported to the committee that a quote of $4,690 had been received from Hawkins County Natural Gas for replacing the airport terminal’s heating and air conditioning system.
The committee voted to proceed with replacing the HVAC system using grant funds. The committee also decided to authorize Finley to proceed with building a small office inside his shop at the airport, also using grand funds.
The committee voted to accept a $9,000 grant for use in airport maintenance projects.
Davis said a separate $94,000 grant is expected to be on the agenda for the Sept. 27 County Commission meeting. That grant was presented as an out of order resolution last month, but two commissioners objected to its consideration and the resolution was pulled.
Davis said the $94,000 grant will pay for plans on a state required project to upgrade that airport’s aircraft parking “apron” and build a new taxiway. Funding for creating those plans is to come from the $94,00 grant with no local funds required.
In other business the Airport Committee approved a five-year lease agreement with Charles Windham for a hangar at the Hawkins County Airport in Surgoinsville.
The agreement calls for Windham to pay the county $5,000 to lease the hangar, which was formerly leased to the late James Summers who was killed when his airplane crashed while he was attempting to land at airport.
The vote was 5-0 with two committee members absent.