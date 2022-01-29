KINGSPORT — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee received $3500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will use the gift to for the Food for Kids Backpack Program.
“We are so appreciative of Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for recognizing the issue of food insecurity and for being part of the solution to end hunger, said Executive Director, Rhonda Chafin. “Through the generous support of donors like Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we are able to supply nutritious food to the food insecure in the Northeast Tennessee region.”
Food Lion is a ‘Diamond Plate’ partner of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, donating over $50,000 during 2021 that supports the Mobile Market and general food bank operations.
They are also what the food bank considers a ‘Gourmet Basket Partner’ for food donations totaling between 100,000 to 249,999 pounds of food last year. Harvest partner agencies also receive monetary and food donations to support hunger relief.
Partner agencies assisted by Food Lion last year include The Community Help Center Sulphur Springs, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church Johnson City, Cherry Grove Church Jonesborough, U-Turn for Christ Greeneville, Salvation Army Johnson City, First Christian Church, and St. Anthony’s Bread in Mountain City, Little Milligan Care & Share and Of One Accord Church Hill.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee feeds the hungry by securing donations of food from national and local manufacturers, grocers and individuals and redistributing to qualified nonprofit charities and through Food Bank programs that feed the hungry in an eight-county region of Northeast Tennessee composed of Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi Counties.