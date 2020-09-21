COVID-19 has greatly modified how churches reach their members over the last 6 months but one local church has partnered with several other churches, inviting them to join their cable channel to reach more people with the message of “HOPE” through Sunday programming.
Ben Chambers, Media Technology Director says, “First Baptist like most area churches had to suspend their services for several weeks due to COVID. First Baptist owns two local cable networks, but grew concerned that other local churches were having difficulty reaching their members. This is what prompted us to reach out with an invitation for a few other churches to air their messages on the network.”
First Baptist still broadcast their services from 8 a.m.- 12:15 p.m. and again from 6-7 p.m. But now Of One Accord has a program which follows First Baptist, then at 1pm, East Rogersville Baptist airs, at 3 p.m., it’s the First United Methodist, at 4pm, The Bridge Church, and at 5 p.m., Crossroads Assembly of God. Services are broadcast on Spectrum’s channel #198 and on the newly formed Holston Connect’s channel #17.
Many pastors will tell you, they had never heard of “Facebook-live” until COVID. Now with excitement in their voices, they have learned that while they average maybe 50-70 in their morning services, they are easily reaching an additional 500 people or more that watch regularly.
Broadcasting on local television channels greatly adds to the ease of people hearing messages of hope during this epidemic from the comfort of their homes.
Pastor Steve Kimery stated he believes “a reason is simply that our nation is shaken and people, especially those that are not Christians are afraid. They are looking for something real to give them hope and that’s what the church offers in abundance, HOPE. And His name is Jesus.”
First Baptist Pastor, Trey Meek feels his members are also grateful for being in a place to offer this media source of hope during a time many local residents are fearful about the virus and all that is happening in our nation. Meek says, "Our church family is privileged to be able to use media to further the kingdom...we have a message that must go forth!"
What was meant to be a simple story about the Rogersville First Baptist Church expanding their cable network during COVID-19 became an overwhelming experience for this reporter after visiting the production room during a church service this week. Most people including church members are unaware of the technology requirements churches across America much acquire to produce their church services for those who watch on media outlets.
Ben Chambers was present saying he went to school two years to learn what is needed to properly air the First Baptist messages and now expand their programming to include other local churches. Joining him was Ballou Barret and Gerald Price. Chambers said, “Bailey Gunter is generally with us but was married on Saturday.” The team at First Baptist, as most media technicians across the country, volunteer their time and enjoy being a vital part of broadcasting their church’s services.
Setup in the production room was 10 TV flat-screen monitors with up to 20 sections per screen requiring technicians the ability to monitor TV video cameras, sound, and overlays like scripture verses or power-points of weekly activities. It’s virtually, “pardon the pun” overwhelming for a visitor to try to understand how these technicians make sense of it all.
For that last 30 years, the First Baptist Church here has purchased a network channel and been able to broadcast in what is called a local market extending outward some 10 miles from Rogersville. As with other national small town churches, the one camera only did a long shot of the sanctuary with a little ability to zoom in and out.
Today technology capacity has exponentially increased. Several cameras scattered through the sanctuary, zoom capabilities, and all the other pieces of airing programs are all done remotely from the control room. First Baptist also broadcast on Facebook-live and on Youtube-live, two internet media resources.
Chamber’s also stated there have been many giant challenges including a large uphill curve to learn how to make it all work. He stated that as he prayed about the equipment, the Lord impressed him to upgrade much of what was in the control room when he arrived. But with the on-set of COVID, he learned why. Only through the upgrade has First Baptist been able to offer programming time to a limited number of churches and even at that, the increased computer ability is already at capacity.
While the media ministry involves a good deal of expense, First Baptist gladly works to keep the message of Hope readily available in our community. Donations can be made, earmarked to First Baptist Media Technology Department, to support this important Kingdom work.