KYLES FORD — The Panther Creek/Kyles Ford Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a “Drive Through Hot Dog Dinner Fundraiser” on July 31, starting at 5 p.m.
The dinners, which include a chili dog, baked beans, cole slaw, chips and a drink are only $6 each.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fire Department needs your support more than ever in order to keep our trucks running and protecting the community,” a spokesperson said. “Each and every one of you coming out to support this event will be greatly appreciated. Thank you!”