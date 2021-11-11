Christmas came early to Occasions on the Square in Rogersville on Nov. 5 when the Hawkins County Cancer Support Group (HCCSG) held its annual Christmas Bazaar fundraiser.
Twenty-five vendors offered a variety of products including art work, craft items, jewelry, clothing and Tupperware. Food and baked goods were also available.
The bazaar is a fund raising event for the group which was founded in 2010 to help the growing number of people in Hawkins County whose lives were being affected by cancer.
The goal of the HCCSG is to help any cancer patients who live within the Hawkins County area by providing gift cards for fuel to travel for treatments, as well as to offset the cost of medicine or items not covered by insurance.
HCCSG director Betty Goins stated that this year’s Christmas Bazaar raised more than $3,000. She also expressed gratitude to Occasions on the Square for their continued support.
You can help the HCCSP any time by mailing contributions to: Hawkins Co. Cancer Support group, P.O. Box253, Surgoinsville, TN 37873.