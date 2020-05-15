KINGSPORT — Robert R. Rothman, born Oct. 4, 1953, in Greenville, SC, died May 8, 2020, in Kingsport, TN.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rothman and Dorothy and Forest Wortham; brother, Ronald and Ronald’s wife.
Robert worked at Eastman for many years. He was very active in church in Kingsport. He was a wonderful father and grandfather.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Rowena Rothman; sisters, Robin Carpenter, Randy (Jack) Coppess, and Rhonda (Mike) Hamm; children, David (Mandi) Rothman, Jan (Jayme) Shoopman, and James (Amber) Rothman; grandchildren, Brenna Rothman, Matt, Ben, Norah and Lucas Shoopman, and Alexis and Adria Rothman.
A private graveside service will be held for family members only. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the memorial fund of Kingsport Community Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
