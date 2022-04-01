Strength and flexibility are important for older bodies

Senior exercise programs focus a lot on balance and flexibility, but strength training is important for older bodies, too.
Strength training can help you keep muscle mass as you age, keep your bones strong and promote mobility, balance and good mental health. Silver Sneakers offers these tips for hitting the weight room in your golden years.
Get Started
The best way to start with strength training is to, at least initially, skip the weights. Yes, you read that correctly.
Instead, Silver Sneakers says, focus on your form first, using only your bodyweight to perform the exercises.
This will reduce your risk of injury and get you better results. Work up to performing three sets of 10-15 repetitions each. When that feels easy, start adding weight starting with the smallest amount available at your facility.
Keep It Going
Work your way up through the weight as it’s comfortable for you. You should do strength training three to four days per week on non consecutive days to give your muscles time to recover.
Focus on cardio in between strength workouts. Wait until any soreness is gone before working those muscles again. You may also opt to work with a trainer at your gym or facility for some one-on-one lessons and perfecting your form.
How it Helps
While strength training — or resistance training as it’s sometimes called — focuses on the muscles, it can do so much more.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that strength training can improve glycemic control for diabetics, improve lipid profiles in patients with heart disease, increase your metabolism and reduce pain from conditions such as back pain and arthritis.
Studies also show that people who exercise regularly get better sleep, boost self-confidence and improve your sense of well-being, the CDC says.
Keep In Touch With Your Doctor
Of course, you should always talk to your doctor before starting any new exercise program. Stop exercising and talk to your health care professional if you have any of these things:
• A cold, flu or infection with fever.
• More fatigue than usual.
• A swollen or painful muscle or joint.
• Chest pain or irregular, rapid or fluttery heartbeat.
• Shortness of breath.
• A hernia.
Listen to your body, the CDC says, and take time to adjust to your new exercise program.