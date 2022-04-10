Why did you decide to run for this office?
I have grown up in and lived in Hawkins County, so the welfare of this county is important to me. I want to see Hawkins County become a respected county and a benchmark for surrounding counties to model themselves after. I want to ensure that concerns, issues, and questions are addressed and answered to the best of my ability. Elected officials are to be a voice for the people and do what is best for their citizens instead of for personal gain.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I am a 2010 graduate of Cherokee High School. I then attended Walters State Community College and graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing in 2013. After a year of experience working as a registered nurse at Johnson City Medical Center, I attended and graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in 2017. I have been a registered nurse for the past eight years, with the last seven years of my career having been spent working as an ER nurse at Johnson City Medical Center. I have never held political office.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
If elected, one of my top goals as county commissioner would be to start examining the budget in order to begin working toward reducing the wheel tax. I would also like to work toward encouraging the whole county commission to fully support EMS, first responders, and law enforcement wherever possible. Finally, I have a goal to work closely with the Board of Education to encourage the retention of teachers within the county and to ensure that educators are provided adequate resources in order to perform their job duties.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
For most of my adult life, my father was a county commissioner, so I attended meetings and asked questions about the county and the different issues the county was faced with. I learned a lot about county government and state regulations during this time frame.
This experience and knowledge is invaluable to a citizen who is seeking an elected office. I also am a good listener, and I feel that I have the ability to research and carefully think issues through prior to making decisions. I will examine all angles of a situation to make sure the decisions I make are in the best interest of my constituents.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I decided to run for county commissioner after much thought and prayer. After years of being around county operations and learning about county government.
I have acquired knowledge about the job of county commissioner that would be beneficial to me immediately and allow me to step into the role efficiently. Along with prior knowledge of the office, my job as a registered nurse has prepared me to effectively triage and assess a situation before making decisions.