Carl Ferrell, Jr. (Eddie), age 65, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
He is now reunited with his beloved lab, Smoke. Eddie enjoyed helping others, liked old cars, working outdoors and mowing.
Eddie retired from IPC Dennison after more than 30 years of service. He liked making people laugh and enjoyed life. He was a very loving husband and friend to many.
He is preceded in death by his father, Carl Ferrell, Sr. and sister, Brenda Lane.
He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Rena Wallace Ferrell; mother, Kathleen Ferrell; sister, Vicki Jarvis and friend, Roger Covington; brother, Jody Ferrell; special cousin, Vance Moore; loving dogs, Little Girl and Patches; cat, Coco; and a host of nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Rena would like to thank her family, neighbors and friends for their support during this difficult time.
Upon Eddie’s request, no services will be held.
