A dump truck hauling a load of mulch rolled over on Highway 11-W shorty before noon Thursday after striking an unoccupied vehicle parked on the shoulder near the Hammond Avenue intersection.
The dump truck driver was transported to th eHolston Valey Medical Center via Hawkins County EMS. First responders at the scene said the driver was somewhat alert, but the extent of his injuries was unknown
The Tennessee Highway Patrol was on-scene investigating.
MCPD Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr. said the driver of a silver SUV had a flat and parked on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes of 11-W just west of the Hammond Avenue red light.
The SUV was unoccupied when an eastbound dump truck apparently struck the parked SUV from behind and continued on into a guardrail, and came to rest on its side on an embankment adjacent to the Liberty Hill Cemetery fence line.
Eastbound 11-W was down to one lane during crash cleanup.
