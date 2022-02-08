Donald Wells, the father of missing child Summer Wells, will serve six months in jail in segregation with no possibility of work release or the ability to reduce his sentence on a jail work crew, according to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.
Wells pleaded guilty Monday in Hawkins County Session Court to DUI stemming from an arrest last Oct. 31, as well as a probation violation stemming from a 2020 conviction for possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Wells, 57, was sentenced to 48 hours in jail for the DUI, as well as having his probation for the previous11 month and 29 day gun possession sentence revoked.He must serve a minimum of 180 days in jail before he is eligible for early release.
He was also ordered to attend a DUI class, serve 88 hours of community service, and pay $1,248 in fines and fees.
He was arrested by the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office for DUI on Oct. 31, 2021 shortly after midnight.
He later posted on his blog, “There are no words to what each day and night is like. We needed cigarettes. It was a stupid decision. Please keep us in prayer. Keep Don. This pain wont go away.”
At the time of his DUI arrest Wells was on probation in Hawkins County Sessions Court stemming from a conviction of possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Summer Wells missing since June 15
On the evening of June 15 Summer Wells was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County.
Following her June 15 disappearance, there was a 13-day massive search of the area surrounding her home involving more than 1,100 searchers, not including police, covering 4.6 square miles surrounding her home.
Neither the search nor the investigation has resulted in information leading to Summer’s recovery, or what happened to her, although the police investigation is ongoing.
Summers 6th birthday was Feb. 4.
Anyone with information about Summer's whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.
Summer's three brothers were removed from their home in late July by the Department of Children’s Services.
Donald Wells wouldn't comment on why they were removed except to say it’s not safe in their home Department of Children’s Services child removals aren’t a public record.
Donald Wells told the court Monday he and Candus were taking classes to have their children returned to them.
The reason for Don Wells’ probation
He was arrested at his home on Oct. 14, 2020, and charged with domestic assault, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a weapon after he reportedly came home intoxicated and found a male at home with his wife.
Candus Wells told Deputy Kyle Shively that her husband assumed she was cheating on him, they argued, and then he pushed her down, causing injury to her knee.
Wells was leaving in a pickup as deputies arrived, but he came back while deputies were still there and was arrested.
Police said Wells was under the influence of alcohol and had a .22 caliber handgun in his pickup. He admitted to having a felony conviction in Utah.
According to the Utah Department of Corrections Donald Wells was incarcerated in Utah for the following offenses: third degree felonies for theft, burglary and forgery; a second degree felony for theft by receiving stolen property; and a misdemeanor for revocation/suspension.
On April 14, 2021 Wells pleaded guilty in Sessions Court to possession of a handgun while under the influence. The other two charges were dismissed.
He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days on probation, 96 hours of community service and his gun was forfeited to the state.
Domestic complaint last month
In January the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alcohol fueled domestic complaint at the residence of Donald and Candus Wells.
No charges were filed and both were referred to the clerk of courts office for private prosecution.
HCSO Hunter Newton stated in his report that on Jan. 19 at 12:27 a.m. he responded to the Wells residence on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community after Candus, 39, called 911 claiming she’d been hit by Don.
Candus stated that Don grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall. Candus stated she believed her left thumb was broken.
She also stated both she and Don had been drinking and that she is afraid of Don.
Don told Newton they had been arguing, but he “didn’t lay a hand on her”.
“Don also stated that when he arrived home between 7-8 p.m. Candus had already been drinking,” Newton stated in his report. “While in the house Candus spoke with Don without any fear. She also used her left hand to put on her shoes, and while in her mother’s camper used her left thumb to flick a cigarette.”
Newton stated that he didn’t notice any marks on Candus’s neck or swelling to her thumb, and Hawkins County EMA responded to the home, examine Candus, and determined her thumb wasn’t broken.