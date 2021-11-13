The winter season brings chilly weather and some threats to you or the senior in your life.
There are some things you can do to ensure your senior stays safe, healthy and happy this winter.
Protect from the Flu
Flu season begins in fall, and the older you get, the weaker your immune system becomes. It’s crucial you take all precautions necessary to ensure you or your senior are healthy during the flu season.
If necessary, go over flu prevention precautions with the senior in your life. It’s important they know to wash their hands frequently and the right way.
Talk to your doctor or caretaker to see if vaccines are safe for you.
Wash Your Hands
One of the easiest ways to prevent sickness is to know how to wash your hands properly and to do so frequently throughout the day. Use hot water and plenty of soap to wash your hands for at least 30 seconds. Wash your hands before and after you touch your face, mouth or nose. It’s also important to make sure you wash your hands after you use the restroom.
Wash your hands before you eat and after you have touched something outside or in your home that may have been touched by other people. It may seem extreme, but washing your hands is the easiest precaution you can take to make sure you stay healthy this flu season.
Sleeping for your Immune System
The next step along with receiving the proper vaccines and washing your hands better and more frequently is taking care of your immune system. There are a variety of steps you can take to achieve this.
One of the ways you can keep your immune system in top form is by getting good sleep at night. Getting sufficient hours of high-quality sleep enables a well-balanced immune defense.