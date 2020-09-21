“He was just a wonderful man:" Judge James E. Beckner remembered

Honest, professional, fair and dignified: those are four words that those who knew Judge James “Eddie” Beckner said of him.
Beckner was well known in Hawkins and surrounding counties for his 30 years of work as the Third Judicial District Criminal Court Judge as well as his many contributions to the community.
Sadly, Beckner passed away on Sept. 16 after a brief illness. He was 81.
Beckner hailed from Morristown, graduated from Carson Newman College, received his Doctorate of Jurisprudence from the University of Tennessee and began his career in law as a private practice attorney.
The bench for the Criminal Court Judge of the Third Judicial District opened in 1976, following the death of Judge J. Mayes, and then Governor Ray Blanton appointed Beckner to fill the seat.
Thus, began Beckner’s 30-year tenure in the position, as he was elected to serve out the remainder of the term in 1978 and then re-elected in 1982, 1990 and 1996. He retired in August of 2006.
Although the counties of the Third Judicial District, Hawkins, Hamblen, Hancock and Greene, tend to favor Republican candidates, as a Democrat, Beckner never faced opposition from a Republican candidate in his judicial races.
In the courtroom
“He was very honest, and gave everybody a fair trial,” said Teddy Collinsworth, who is a criminal investigator in the Third Judicial District Attorney’s office. “He was a very sincere and religious person. He treated everyone fairly and gcave both sides—the defense and the state of Tennessee—a fair trial. If the jury came back with a guilty plea, he sentenced them appropriately.”
Collinsworth told the Review that he met Beckner prior to his own work at the DA’s office.
“Do your job, testify truthfully, and, to the jury, be respectful,” Collinsworth noted were a few key things he learned from Beckner.
Third Judicial District Attorney Dan Armstrong told the Review that he met Beckner when he (Armstrong) began working at the DA’s office in 1986.
“He exhibited professionalism and ethics,” Armstrong said. “He was one of the most dignified men that I have ever been around. Obviously, he had a great grasp of the law, and he taught me many things. What he taught me mostly was how to act professionally and ethically. He was a man of faith who was very involved with his church and the Boys and Girls Club.”
Armstrong, too, noted that Beckner was known for his fairness as a judge.
“He was always fair in the way he conducted trials, and I think any defense attorney would tell you that,” he said. “He was just a wonderful man, and he will be missed. He was a friend and a mentor to me. He taught me a lot about the law, but he taught me more about how to conduct myself.”
A reporter from the Review who interviewed Beckner when he retired in 2006 noted that, though Beckner was known for his serious demeanor in the courtroom, he frequently smiled and seemed relaxed as he reflected on the past 30 years and touched on his future plans.
“His court was run with such decorum, and he demanded it,” Armstrong said. “Everybody was respected in his courtroom—even the defendants. He expected everyone else to treat them with respect, too.”
Armstrong joked that many defense attorneys were often “a little scared” of Beckner at first, as he was known for his serious demeanor in the courtroom.
“He was very firm, but he was very fair,” he said. “If you were found guilty, you got a severe punishment. He (Beckner) even embraced that and would say, ‘yes, I would be fair, but I would be tough.’ He was intimidating at first, but, when you got to know him, you understood that he thought court ought to be done a certain way. It ought to be a solemn place and a place that was very respectful. Once you learned that, it was a joy to know him.”
Beckner’s notable cases
Beckner told the Reivew during the 2006 interview that, though he handled countless cases during his more than three decades on the bench, he said he had occasionally been surprised by the outcome of a jury trial and the way a jury would interpret the evidence.
When looking back at his tenure on the bench Beckner said a pair of high-profile cases, the Lillelid murder case in Greene County and the Hawkins County case involving the death of 21-month-old Scotty Trexler, immediately come to mind.
The Greene County case involved six young people from Kentucky, the youngest only 14 and the oldest only 20, who were charged in the April 1997 shooting death of a Knoxville couple, Vidar and Delphina Lillelid, and their six-year-old daughter. The couple's three-year-old son was seriously injured but recovered.
The group of young people reportedly meet the family at a rest area on Interstate 81, stole their vehicle and abducted the Lillelid family, taking them to a sparsely populated area of Greene County, near Baileyton. According to authorities, the family members were each shot repeatedly.
The six ultimately entered guilty pleas the following year and were sentenced to terms of life in prison without parole, although lawyers representing the defendants subsequently filed appeals seeking to overturn the convictions.
"In March the state Supreme Court handed down a decision rejecting the last appeal so it looks like finally, after eight years, that case may finally be over," Beckner said in the 2006 interview.
The Trexler case involved the trial of Kerry Bowers and his live-in girlfriend, Tammy Trexler, in connection with the May 1987 death of Trexler's son who, according to court testimony, was the victim of repeated instances of child abuse.
Published accounts of the trial state the doctor who performed the autopsy on the boy testified his injuries included "second- and third-degree burns covering the right side of the child's face, torn areas around the kidney and pancreas, four tears in the liver, leg muscles pulled away from the child's pelvis, legs pulled out of the socket and a rainbow display of colors on the top of the skull from bruising."
Although Bowers was originally charged with first degree murder and Trexler with aiding and abetting first degree murder, Tennessee law at that time required "premeditation" to be present before someone could be convicted of first-degree murder. Bowers was found guilty of second-degree murder and Trexler of aggravated assault and failure to report child abuse.
"The Trexler case is one that still lives on in legislation and the law today. After that case I testified before a committee that drafted what was referred to as the Scotty Trexler Law," the judge said in 2006.
The amendment, adopted in 1988, has been refined over the years to make a death resulting from aggravated child abuse or child neglect one of the circumstances constituting first degree murder.
In the community
Though perhaps best known for his work in the courtroom, Beckner was also a fierce community advocate.
He worked extensively with the Boys and Girls Club, serving on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Morristown for over 40 years, serving on the board in numerous roles through the years.
He was also inducted into the Tennessee Boys and Girls Clubs Hall of Fame in 2013.
“One national award-winning program he developed was the Boys and Girls Club Singers, where he, along with his wife Carolyn, actually served as the first volunteer Choir Director,” reads the Boys and Girls Club website. “He often thought of a young ten-year-old boy from public housing who joined the first choir but unfortunately “could not sing a lick”. Eight years later this same youngster was named to the All State Choir at his high school. This young man now serves as a Unit Director in the Morristown organization. Club members from the singers’ group have also performed at twenty-six regional and national functions for BGCA.”
The site continued, “As this program flourished, he led a $450,000 fundraising effort to build a cultural-education wing at the new facility complete with a mini theater, an art center and a state-of-the-art Computer Center.”
Other programs he initiated included the Teen Night out program, the Challenger Talented and Gifted program for youth primarily from public housing, the Young Men of Distinction Program, and the Annual Teen Supreme Gospel Sing.
“He has also personally taught over three hundred club members to water ski at his home on Cherokee Lake and was instrumental in opening new Clubs in Greene, Hawkins and Cocke County,” the site reads. “Judge Beckner has literally dedicated his life to young people at the club and throughout the community.”