Though the additional funding requested by Hawkins Co. EMS for the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget was denied by the County Commission’s Budget Committee, those involved in HCEMS aren’t willing to give up just yet.
According to HCEMS Director Jason Murrell, not only does the county have too few ambulances, but many of the ambulances they do have are nearing end-of-life.
In fact, Church Hill’s Bill Killen, who has a 62-year fire service career and is active in numerous public safety committees throughout the county, recently worked together with Murrell to gather statistics on the county ambulances and the many problems that plague them.
“I hope that this information will show the public that the HCEMS ambulance fleet is inadequate and over-aged,” Killen said.
HCEMS has five 24-hour ambulances but needs more
Murrell told the Review that five of the 10 HCEMS ambulances are staffed 24-hours a day and one is staffed as a “day truck” on Monday through Friday.
The other four currently serve as backups in case a truck breaks down or is otherwise out of service.
However, the EMS Exploratory Committee, which was formed per Commission resolution, told the Commission in November that a minimum of nine ambulances would be needed in order for HCEMS to offer response times that meet national standards.
Committee Chairman Dr. Blaine Jones explained that, unfortunately, “there is no way that Hawkins Co. can financially run nine ambulances 24-hours a day.” So, the committee recommends that the previous six ambulances be run in Hawkins Co. with three functioning ambulances in place to serve as ‘hot spares.’ However, he noted that even this would not meet national standards.
Killen, who was also a committee member, told the Review that, during this committee’s study, there were periods of time where there were no ambulances available for response in the county.
In fact, just last week, Murrell told the Review that “we had four trucks in the shop at one time, so it took the four extras to make sure that we have five 24-hour ambulances until we got something out of the maintenance shop.”
“The EMS Exploratory Committee’s report was referred to the Public Safety Committee and to date no action has been taken on the EMS Exploratory Committee’s recommendations,” Killen added.
Many miles, many problems
“The majority of our ambulances are very high- mileage, and, currently, we don’t have the funding to replace the ones that need to be replaced,” Murrell told the Review.
According to the data that Killen gathered, three of these have already surpassed the 200,000-mile mark and five of them have surpassed the 300,000-mile mark. One ambulance is dangerously close to surpassing 400,000 miles.
Only one of the 10 ambulances has under 100,000 miles on it. This 2019 Ford E-350 was purchased with an Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the U.S. Fire Administration.
Several of the ambulances also have mechanical problems.
For example, MED 4 has 375,488 miles, is currently assigned to Persia, has frequent air conditioning issues, and is scheduled to receive a new chassis when funds come available.
The aforementioned MED 6, which is a 2012 Chevrolet 4500 and is assigned to downtown Mount Carmel has over 393,152 miles. It also has a history of frequent minor repairs and a turbo issue and is currently being repaired.
Backup ambulance MED 7 is a 2003 Ford E-350 with over 301,2827 miles and a history of alternator problems.
Several of the ambulances also have frequent front suspension issues.
Murrell also told the Review that, though an ambulance may be stationed in one place, it may respond to calls all over the county.
“They can’t provide the services the county requires”
On June 22, the Commission unanimously voted to approval three-year exclusive franchise rights to Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services for the operation of ground and convalescent ambulance services for the County.
“This franchise was awarded despite the fact that none of the recommendations the EMS Exploratory Committee presented had been addressed by the Public Safety Committee and the County Commission,” Killen told the Review. “It appears the County Commissioners didn’t understand the gravity of awarding a franchise that only provides two-thirds of the minimum required number of ambulances needed to protect the public, with half of the fleet averaging over three hundred thousand (300,000) miles.”
He went on to add, “That puts the liability on the county. You and I didn’t have a choice in an ambulance service. The county made that choice, and they chose something substandard.”
Ballad changes make for more work
Murrell told the Review that he feels HCEMS needs at least three more ambulances that are staffed 24-hours per day, which would bring the total number of 24-hour ambulances to eight.
He explained that, since the EMS Exploratory Committee addressed the commission in November of last year, several operating changes to local hospitals has brought about an increased need for 24-hour ambulances.
Due to the recent rise in local COVID-19 cases, Ballad Health announced on July 15 that they temporarily paused all overnight admissions and elective procedures at both Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Hancock County Hospital, effective July 16.
At a Commission Public Safety meeting on July 15, Murrell told the Committee, “The concern from commissioners has been that Hawkins EMS has only one unit available in the county at times. This concern will be more frequent, and the chances of having no ambulances available will increase with the changes that are being implemented.”
In fact, he estimated an increase in call volume of around 193 transports per month, based on previous year and year-to-date data.
“This means that ambulances will be out of service during transport to out-of-county hospitals more frequently and for longer times,” he said at the time.
Since this implementation, HCEMS has seen an increase of three to four out-of-county transports per day.
“We have seen patients who normally would have gone to Hawkins Memorial now prefer to go to a hospital where they can be admitted,” Murrell said. “That way they don’t end up with two hospital bills and two ambulance bills.”
“There was a period of time this last month where four Hawkins County ambulances were tied up for over an hour at Holston Valley with patients they couldn’t offload,” Killen added. “That only left two ambulances left in service in Hawkins County.”
“When you go out of county, you’re not able to clear up a call as quickly as you can if you went to a local hospital,” Murrell said. “We experience upwards of three to four-hour delays, at times, when we go out of county. It’s very common to have an hour wait when you get to an out-of-county hospital. Then, once we’re able to transfer that patient over to their care, we still have the drive time back into our county.”
HCEMS must secure a loan to remount ambulance
During the Commission’s budget hearings for the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, Murrell requested an additional $90,000 be added to their funding to be used to remount one of the older ambulances.
This would have brought the HCEMS funding from $60,000 to $150,000.
This funding request, along with numerous other requests heard by the committee, was denied in an effort to conserve county funds and balance the budget.
“We’ve asked the Commission to help us, but that funding was denied,” Murrell said. “So, we had to secure a loan to remount the ambulance (MED 2) to replace one that was high-mileage and the transmission went out in it. It also had a significant oil leak in it.”
He went on to explain that an ambulance remount, “takes the box of the ambulance off of the chassis that it was on, and removes all of the doors. Then, you remove all of the hinges, door hardware, repair the floor in the back of the truck, and fix any tears in the upholstery. If there is any damage to the inside, they repair it. Then, they put it back on a new chassis, wire it up, add new lights and all new trim work.”
This process takes around the same amount of time as ordering a brand-new ambulance but costs only half the price.
The remount repaired all of the aforementioned problems, and HCEMS received the ambulance back on Aug. 3.
However, a remounted ambulance must pass a state inspection prior to returning to the field. MED 2 was inspected and went back into service on Aug. 5. This particular ambulance is stationed in Persia.
Murrell noted that HCEMS must pay for this loan through “reimbursements from insurance companies and patient payments.”
“You should educate yourself about that service”
No matter how you look at it, HCEMS could benefit from increased funding, according to the Murrell, Killen and the EMS Exploratory Committee.
Murrell told the Review that the only funding options that HCEMS can secure aside from Commission funding are grants, which are not guaranteed, or business loans.
“I have offered for county commissioners to come visit my office, and I will show them what we do, what we carry on the ambulance and what each individual is capable of doing when they are called out,” Murrell told the Review. “I’ve offered to let them come look at anything they want to look at as far as financial records or anything. No one has showed up to ask any questions. In my opinion, to be able to decide on something, you should educate yourself about that service—and that goes for any public service. I think, then, they would understand the need for funding a whole lot better than they do now.”