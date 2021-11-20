I checked out Taste of Chicago a while back and posted pictures during Halloween but I never met the owner.
Also came by a few more times to snap some shots and meet some of the staff. Did try the gumbo on Veterans Day.
Must say it was delicious and I ate every bite. It’s a must try! Also the chocolate lasagne made by Crystal is not to be missed. Better than home cooking because you don’t have to make it.
Decided to bring a few friends along to check out the ambience for my column this week. Dave and Hazel Meredith both professional photographers and Jimmy Moody Salyer who gifted me a newsprint shirt, hat, suspenders, and glasses.
Before they arrived I spotted a cowboy sitting at a table alone looking like an advertisement. I went over and asked if I could take his picture. “Of course, ” he said and introduced himself
The others arrived and the merriment began. First thing I knew we were all posing for pictures and snapping away when someone got the bright idea to throw darts. What a hoot that was with Jimmie giving it her best attempt.
Hot and tasty fries were ordered by Dave and we all tried them. He and Hazel took pictures of other customers and did quick interviews to get their opinions. Dave did manage to eat his gumbo while both Hazel and myself caught it all on camera.
Dave is a self professed gumbo fanatic. He says it was awesome one of the best in recent memory. Served in a big cup with smoked chicken and sausage served over rice. Happy Dave saying just enough heat and spice.
Our own thin crust pepperoni and cheese pizza arrived and we unceremoniously dug in. Yummy! While Dave was saying more gumbo please I said the thin crust was simply delicious cheesy goodness through and through and tasty too.
Cody’s mom Sheila Fobber and girlfriend Nakayla Fields also present were absolutely gorgeous and looked so much alike. Delightful to meet and charming to get to know. I did eye their pizza and will try it next time.
Dave Meredith said, “It was an enjoyable afternoon at Taste of Chicago. We had a bunch of laughs and some insight from the customers. I know the couple having gyros were happy.”
Jimmie Moody Salyer also said it was a great experience with the pizza being a real Chicago type and the owner being so warm and gracious.
Nikki Crisp owner of the fast growing positivity group on FACEBOOK Positivity and Motivation for All said, ”I’m from Chicago and can’t wait to try the famous Chicago deep dish pizza.”
Definitely Nikki I will try it too.
And of course the pizza menu Chicago deep dish pizza pie $20 feeds a family of 4; 12 inches with your choice of cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, or meat but please call in advance 2 hours. It takes 45 minutes to make.
If you have never been to Chicago here’s your chance. Enjoy authentic Chicago cuisine starting with the Chicago dog to the deep dish pizza and everything in between.
Incredible food in a relaxed atmosphere at a great price.
Taste of Chicago is located at 114 E. Main Street in downtown Rogersville and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can call them at 423-293-0000