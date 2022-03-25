The Hawkins County Humane Society has teamed up with Snip-It, a low cost spay/neuter mobile unit that comes to the shelter once a month and then every other month they come twice a month.
At this time we get our shelter pets spayed and neutered.
Recently we offered to let the community in on this.
We are trying to cut down on the pet population and educate others about how many animals wind up in shelters.
Especially at this time of year, we already have many calls coming in with litters of puppies and kittens.
The cost for the public to have their dog spayed or neutered is $70 which includes a rabies shot. The cost for cats is $60 including a rabies shot.
This is substantially lower then most vets. Our spaces fill up as soon as we post.
On the morning of March 18th when Snip-It arrived, Chris Reyes and Susan Widener with Morristown rescue Noahs Arc showed up at the shelter and stated they were going to pay for 30 spay and neuters being done on this day.
Our shelter animals as well as the community dogs and cats that were scheduled for that day.
What an amazing act of kindness. I asked what the reason they were doing this.
They stated they were celebrating their 30th Anniversary and wanted to pay it forward for 30 animals. Noahs Arc partners with a lot of rescues in the Lakeway area. You should have seen how grateful the citizens were to know their bill was paid in full.
If anyone is interested in getting their animal spayed/neutered at low cost, please contact the Hawkins County Humane Society Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m at 423-272-6538.