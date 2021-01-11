It is with great sadness and disbelief that we announce the passing of Ida Mae Lee. Ida Mae, 92, passed Jan 9th, 2021 from complications caused by a stroke.
Ida retired from Cherokee High School in 2003. She was a member of Rogersville First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lee; her two sons, David and Vincent Lee; and her parents, Harvey and Jewel Wallen.
She is survived by her grandsons Tim (Christa) Lee and Hank (Tia) Lee; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Jordan, Maddie, Jasper; niece, Jeanie Smith; close friend, Marcelene Jones; and countless other friends and family.
There will be a viewing for family and close friends on Wednesday, January 13th from 5-7pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Thursday, January 14th at Dodson Creek Cemetery.
We would like to personally thank Jeanie Smith, Marcelene Jones, Rita Jones for their help and support during this time. No amount of words could ever express how much we appreciate everything you have done. We would also like to personally thank the ICU nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center. Thank you all so much for the comfort and compassion you provided her in the final days.
