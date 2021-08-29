A few years ago the Huffington Post published an interview with the heretic, Joel Osteen, In the interview, He asserted that God loves and accepts those who practice homosexuality because He made them that way.
He said, “It doesn’t matter who likes you or doesn’t like you; all that matters is that God likes you. He accepts you; He approves of you,” (Joel Osteen)
Well, I am quite certain that God doesn’t like me, period. I know a few people whom I think might like me but if they knew me like I know me, they wouldn’t like me at all.
I think I know myself well enough to know that there is nothing about me that God could like. If I thought for a moment, that God really likes me, accepts me, and approves of me, I would think that He either doesn’t know me at all or that He is easily deceived and not a very wise discerner of character.
I would say that because God is wise and knows all, He does NOT like me. But God does love me. That has been demonstrated by His grace in that He sent His Son to suffer, and bleed, and die for the penalty of ALL my sin against Him thereby satisfying His righteous justice. That is called mercy.
Sure, I am accepted. But that acceptance is followed by the prepositional phrase, “in the Beloved.” The basis for His acceptance of me is that I am in Christ and He is in me.
That is the only way the Holy and Righteous God of creation can even stand the sight of me. Jesus Christ is my righteousness; He is my covering. If you take away the covering, I am just another dirty, rotten, putrid, low-life scumbag capable of murder, thievery, homosexuality, or any other kind of evil or perversion and worthy of His terrible and righteous wrath.
But when God saves repentant sinners, He cleans them up, turns them around, changes their behavior, and begins the process of making them fit to live with Him forever. Furthermore, should any of us, who are saved, ever think too highly of ourselves, we have the constant, eternal reminder that Jesus Christ redeemed us with His own blood.
MY HOPE IS IN THE LORD is one of several great hymns I love. The author, Norman Clayton, very clearly steers us away from the self-esteem heresy of Joel Osteen and points us to the truth that...
My hope is in the Lord Who gave Himself for me And paid the price of all my sin at Calvary.
No merit of my own His anger to suppress. My only hope is found in Jesus’ righteousness.
And now for me, He stands Before the Father’s throne. He shows His wounded hands and names me as His own.
His grace has planned it all, ‘Tis mine but to believe, And recognize His work of love and Christ receive.
(Refrain:) For me He died, For me, He lives, And everlasting life and light He freely gives.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.