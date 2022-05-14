Jamie’s Barber Shop has a distinctive old-time feel. The customers love the conversations, stories and banter as much as they appreciate the professional service barber Jamie Rogers provides.
Jamie says “I always wanted to be a barber.”
His dream took a while happen. He worked at HDK over ten years, but that work slowed down. After encouragement from a friend Jamie decided “It was as good a time as any to go to barber school.”
The school was a nine-month program and Jamie started feeling guilty about three months in; “I was trying to better myself but wasn’t bringing in any money.” Jamie’s efforts were soon rewarded and he was employed at John’s Barber Shop with John Harrell in Rogersville.
Two years later the building on East Main Street became available and Jamie was ready to start his own shop. Jamie asked John to come and work with him in the new shop. He says “I worked with John for about 10 years and we never had a cross word.”
Since the shop opened in 2007, it has become a Rogersville institution to his loyal customers.
Jamie says “I always liked talking to people” and people like coming to the shop. Jamie works with barber Charles Adkins.
The shop has car, hunting and gun magazines to look at while you wait. There is a guitar available is anyone wants to play and sing. There is a wide range of clientele. Jamie says he has several customers around one year old and his oldest was 103.
Customer Earnie Lawson likes Jamie’s because “its family oriented.”
Greg Bernard says “It’s a wonderful place. I just come by sometimes to hang out. Jamie is very professional and great at his job. He’s the best with kids I’ve ever seen. The shop is like being in Ralph Russell’s Barber Shop when I was a teenager.”
Roy Spears added “Jamie’s just a good old feller and this is a down-home barber shop. It’s a good environment… people talk and hang out.”
Jamie says “Everything has gone well since I opened the shop, I wouldn’t have thought it would do as good as it has. Everybody has been super. People want to run in, get a good haircut; I try and do the best I can on every haircut.”
“I want to thank every person that comes into Jamie’s Barber Shop and make it possible to do what I do, and first and foremost I thank God.”
Jamie’s Barber Shop is located at 900 East Main Street in Rogersville. You can call the shop at (423)754-0707.