After taking last year off because of something that was REALLY scary, the streets of downtown Rogersville will once again be filled with ghouls and goblins (and probably a lot of superheroes) for the 10th annual Trunk-or-Treat.
Because Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, “Trunk or Treat on Main Street” will be held in downtown Rogersville on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m.
Trunk or Treat is a safe, fun alternative to trick or treating with lots of candy for everyone up to 12 years of age. But, you don’t have to be 12 or under to have a good time. Many parents get into costume, as do the people manning dozens of “Trunks” along Main Street.
Main Street will be blocked from Hasson to Brownlow and cars will be lined up and down the street. Participants are asked to decorate their trunks and load them with candy.
Children will line up on the Brownlow side of Main Street to walk the gauntlet of horror, and collect their treats, and will exit at Hasson and Main.
Upon registration at the entrance, children will receive a tote bag and a card with the Trunk numbers on it. Each trunk will mark their number off on the card when a child receives their candy.
This year organizers are requesting all vehicles participating in Trunk or Treat enter from Depot Street.
A costume contest will be held on the lawn in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse, with registration from 5:30 to 6 pm. If you’re little monster is going to be in the contest, they may want to skip the trunks after card and tote bag, and head straight for the courthouse.
Judging is at 6:30 p.m., which should leave well over an hour to double back and hit all the Trunks for your treats.
Costume contest age groups are 0-3, 4-7, and 8-12. Costumes will be judged on creativity. No commercial costumes.
Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in each age group, with ribbons going to all participants.
A 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place trophy will also be awarded for the best decorated trunk.
To reserve a space for your car, or to volunteer for the event contact the Chamber of Commerce at 423-272-2186.
Visit www.rogersvilletnchamber.com or www.rogersvilletnmainstreet.com to download car registration, sponsorship and volunteer forms.
Forms may be faxed into the Chamber office 423-272-8751.