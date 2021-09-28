The final 2021 “Monday Music in the Park will be held on October 4 at Crockett Springs Park in Rogersville. The show is free of charge and will start at 5:30 p.m.
Chip McLain will headline the show. Also performing will be Jessica and Steven Patton and String Break.
Chip McLain writes and performs in a variety of acoustic music genres including Americana, bluegrass, country, folk, pop, rock, and singer-songwriter. Labels are hard; he just likes good music with engaging melodies and meaningful words.
His previous work in bluegrass bands has included stints with One Way Track, Cumberland Gap Connection, and Rough Edges.
Currently, he leads Walters State Community College’s bluegrass ensemble, The High Lonesome Senate, and the alumni band Ten Penny Drive. He also plays upright bass with the forever-fun Flying J’s every chance he gets.
His instruments of choice are guitar, mandolin, and electric and upright basses, all of which he has played in band settings.
Singing, whether it is lead or harmonies, is his favorite part of performance, and he often says, “I love standing behind my guitar. That way, I don’t look so weird singing to you.” He hopes to sing to you soon, weird or not.
Jessica and Steven Patton are an acoustic duet from Church Hill. They play a variety of music from bluegrass to country. Jessica grew up in the Ball Sisters Band and also spent several years in the ETSU Bluegrass Program.
Host band String Break is made up of Ron Yageman and Randy Ball. They perform original songs along with some classic rock and country.
Bring your lawn chairs for an evening of music and fun.