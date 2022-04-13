Kingsport police are asking for help from the public to locate a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for three weeks.
Jackson Walker was reported as a missing juvenile to the Kingsport Police Department on the evening of March 21. While investigators have no reason to suspect foul play at this time, due to his age, every possible effort is being made to locate him.
His last known location was the intersection of Gibson Mill Road at Robertson Street.
He was wearing a blue t-shirt, faded blue jeans, and black socks.
Walker stands 5' 5" and weighs 180 pounds, and he has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo of a clock on his left hand.
Anyone who sees him, or may know his current whereabouts, is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: