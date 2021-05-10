As part of the final meeting of the school year, the Hawkins County School board recognized several groups of students who excelled during the school year.
Four VHS students participate in state Skills USA competition
VHS teacher Kevin Hilton, who leads the school’s Criminal Justice Skills USA team, honored four members of his team before the board.
Senior Hannah Johnson, Senior Atlee Dean, Junior Aedyn Mullins and Sophomore Eliza Smith participated in the state Criminal Justice Skills USA competition, which was held virtually this year.
Johnson placed second in the state for related technical math, which includes a written test of mathematical problems commonly found in the skilled trade and professional technical occupations.
Dean won first place in the Job Skills A competition, during which students demonstrate and explain an entry-level skill in the occupational area for which they are training. Dean demonstrated how to properly conduct a field sobriety test.
Mullins also won first place in the state in “Action Skills,” which requires a five to seven minute demonstration of an occupational skill in an area for which they are training. Mullins demonstrated how to dust and lift off a fingerprint from a crime scene.
Smith won first place in “Extemporaneous Speaking,” which requires students to give a three to five minute speech on an assigned topic within five minutes of advanced preparation.
Smith was also elected as 2021-2022 State Vice President for the Skills USA State Officer Team.
Dean, Mullins and Smith will now represent Tennessee at the virtual national competition from June 21-24.
VHS teacher wins Skills USA service award
VHS Cosmetology Instructor Tammy Turner was selected for the Tennessee Skills USA Paul Adler service award. She was nominated by Ellie McLain, who was the 2020-2021 Skills USA State Student President and a VHS student.
The award is intended to recognize educators who are committed to improving career and technical education through Skills USA activities.
Turner has been actively involved with Skills USA for 34 years as a student, alumnus and advisor. She promotes Skills USA to her students because it "changed my life."
Turner teaches cosmetology, but she also teaches community service through her work. During the SkillsUSA Week of Service, she takes her cosmetology class to a local nursing home and does nails for residents.
A full article on Turner’s accomplishment will be linked to the online version of this article.
VHS’s Eliza Smith wins BHM oratorical contest
Volunteer High School sophomore Eliza Smith was honored by the board for her first-place win in the annual Eastman Black History Month Oratorical Contest. Smith wrote and delivered an essay about Euphemia Haynes, the first African American woman to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics. Smith won a cash prize of $1,000.
The contest requires that students submit an original essay on a “notable African American contributor” and then present the essay. For the first time in the contest’s seven-year history, the presentation phase was held via a virtual format and broadcast on Eastman Chemical Company’s Facebook page.
The essays were judged on grammar, the ability to articulate the subject’s contribution, the credibility and proper sourcing of references and the distinctiveness of the topic. The oratory presentation is then judged on diction, tone, pronunciation and creativity.
Back in 2019, the then eighth-grade Smith was also the grand-prize winner in Major League Baseball’s Breaking Barriers Essay Contest.
Sharon Robinson actually traveled to Surgoinsville Middle School to present Smith with an award during a school assembly. Robinson is the daughter of baseball legend Jackie Robinson, who became the first black major league player in modern history when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.
Numerous students complete work-based learning
Career and Technical Education (CTE) Supervisor Brandon Williams recognized several students who recently completed work-based learning internships.
Williams explained that the system implemented several internal work-based learning opportunities, since several partnerships with community businesses were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VHS Senior Kobe Brummitt, who is a student in the school’s engineering program, completed a work-based learning practicum with the school system’s technology department.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with Kobe the past few months, as the first student to work in the technology department,” Director Wayne Absher said. “He has surprised us all in his abilities, his professionalism, and his work ethic.”
Brummitt even worked with the staff in the department to design and write a new program that will be implemented in the fall as an effort to improve cyber security in the district.
CHS Junior Tyler Barker and VHS Senior Peyton Christian both interned at the district’s bus shop. Barker will actually continue in the position over the summer and into the fall. Christian signed an agreement to work at ABB Manufacturing on April 30.
“I think this might have been the best day of my career,” Williams said of the day Christian signed the contract.
Williams also recognized Hunter and Madison Hixson, who are students of the Hawkins County Virtual Academy. Hunter completed an internship with MBM Packaging and Division One Printing, and Madison with Greater Vision Ministries Daycare. Both are children of Director of Schools Matt Hixson.
VHS health sciences instructor Carrie Masters recognized Montana Helbert, Christian Morrison and Kristen Kennedy for completing clinical rotations at Church Hill Health and Rehab.
CHS health sciences instructor Amy Jeffers recognized Aubrey Sheear, Lydia Alvis, Alexis McCoy and Trenton Kennedy for completing clinical rotations from September to December of 2020. Their rotations included placements in Rogersville Medical Associates, Rogersville Vision Center, Hawkins County School and Rogersville City School nursing, Holston Valley Hospital, Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Dr. David Mooney’s Physical Therapy office. All students will be sitting for their Certified Medical Assistant exam this week.
Sheear also recently passed her Certified Nursing Assistant exam and was hired at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Student board representatives
The board also recognized the contributions of their three student board representatives by presenting them with commemorative plaques.
Student board representatives for the 2020-2021 school year included Ethan Lawson from Cherokee High School, Madison Lipe from Volunteer High School, and Dalton Seals from Clinch School.